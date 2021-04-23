Global Food & Beverage Sweeteners Market Report 2020-2025 - Strategic Partnerships And New Product Development To Stimulate Growth Opportunities In The Sweeteners Space

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alternative Sugar-reducing Solutions Driving the Global Food & Beverage Sweeteners Market, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the global sweeteners market, covering North America, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW; consisting of Middle East & Africa (MEA)). It focuses on alternative sweeteners: high-intensity sweeteners, low-intensity sweeteners/sugar alcohols, and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) used in F&B applications. Rising chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and heart diseases, leading to deaths worldwide are linked to obesity and diet-induced metabolic syndromes. As per the UN, obesity-related healthcare expenditure could balloon to $1.5 trillion by 2035 in the United States alone.In its latest (2019) The State of the World's Children report, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has stated that the number of obese children has increased almost 12-fold in the past 40 years. Drastic changes are to be made to eating habits and proactive measures need to be adopted on a consistent basis. Avoiding sugar is one of the first steps taken by consumers in their effort to eat healthier. This trend has already kicked in across the globe and is expected to intensify in the coming years.Increasing health consciousness about low- calorie and sugar-reducing solutions among the global population has forced food ingredient manufacturers and product formulators to opt for alternative sweeteners. The global sweeteners market is highly competitive with participants excelling in their own product segments through both organic and inorganic growth. Rising consumer demand for sugar-reducing solutions has urged manufacturers to opt for natural, non-nutritive, or low-calorie sweeteners in food & beverage (F&B) products.

Food ingredient manufacturers & product formulators are now partnering with sweetener manufacturers to cater to this demand. This type of a business model is expected to reach new heights in the future.

Product manufacturers are focusing on sugar-reducing solutions through novel extracts and technologies while not compromising on taste and nutritional benefits. Choosing the right mix/blends is the need of the hour in the sweeteners industry for an effective and successful formulation. Companies are making initiatives with analysis tools that reduce formulation time so as to minimize product lead time to market.Tate & Lyle, JK Sucralose, Ingredion, Ajinomoto Group, SinoSweet Co., Ltd., PureCircle, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Cargill, Sweet Green Fields LLC, Ingredion, JMC Saccharin, Anhui Jinhe and Celanese Corporation are key participants in the sweeteners market making constant strides through innovation and devising rigorous expansion plans for the future.

Research Scope

High-Intensity Sweeteners: Acesulfame-K (Ace-K), aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin, stevia, sucralose, and monk fruit

Low-Intensity Sweeteners / Sugar Alcohols are polyols and include erythritol, maltitol, sorbitol, xylitol, and others (lactitol and mannitol)

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Sweeteners Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sweeteners Market

Sweeteners Market, Scope of Analysis

Executive Summary, Sweeteners Market

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Sweeteners Market Segmentation

Sweeteners Market Definitions - High-Intensity Sweeteners

Sweeteners Market Definitions - Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners

Sweeteners Market Definitions - High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

Key Competitors for Sweeteners Market

Forecast Assumptions, Sweeteners Market

Technology Solutions by Sweetener Manufacturers and Product Formulators

Trends Among Major F&B Manufacturers

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global F&B Industry and its Influence on the Sweeteners Market - Current and Future

Competitive Environment, Sweeteners Market

Revenue Share Analysis by Sweetener Type, Sweeteners Market

Competitive Landscape - Ace-K, Cyclamate, and Allulose

Competitive Landscape - Sucralose and Aspartame

Competitive Landscape - Stevia and Saccharin

Competitive Landscape - HFCS and Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - High-Intensity Sweeteners

Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - Low-Intensity Sweeteners/Sugar Alcohols

Competitive Landscape and Product Matrix - High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Overview, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Key Growth Metrics for High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis by Product Type, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Region and Product Type, High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Aspartame - Overview

Aspartame - Global Trends

Cyclamate - Overview and Trends

Ace-K, Saccharin, and Sucralose - Overview and Trends

Stevia - Overview

Stevia - Global Trends

Stevia - Major Competitor Trends

Key Stevia Launches by Major Manufacturers

Other High-Intensity Sweeteners - Overview and Trends

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Key Growth Metrics for High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Overview, High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

Regional Market Trends, High-Fructose Corn Syrup Sweeteners Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners

Overview, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Key Growth Metrics for Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by Region and Product Type, Sugar Alcohols/Low-Intensity Sweeteners Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis and Trends by Product Type

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Sweeteners Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Enhancing Consumer Awareness and Increasing Regulatory Emphasis

Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Sugar-reducing Solutions to be Met Through Effective Partnerships and Capacity Expansions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zad2ax

