Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market (2021 To 2026) - By Application, Type And Region

The "Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market Research Report by Application, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market size was estimated at USD 28.06 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 30.68 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.67% to reach USD 48.85 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, including Alcoa Inc., Amcor PLC, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Berlin Packaging, CAN-PACK S.A., CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc., CPMC Holdings, Crown Holdings, Inc., Envases Group, Independent Can Co, Kaira Can Company Limited, Kian Joo Group, Kingcan Holdings Limited, Lageen Food Packaging, Massilly Holding SAS, Mauser Packaging Solutions, P Wilkinson Containers Ltd, Rexam Plc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd., Trinity Holdings, Universal Can Corporation, and Visy Industries. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Extensive demand for canned food products among consumers5.1.1.2. Increasing adoption attributed to recyclable property of metal cans5.1.1.3. Rising demand for high nutritional value and longer shelf-life of the food products5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Availability of alternate packaging options5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Ongoing extensive product innovations in food and beverage sector5.1.3.2. Growing industrial applications such as chemicals and oil sector5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Concerns of steady trend toward biodegradable packaging5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Alcoholic Beverages6.3. Carbonated Soft Drinks6.4. Convenience Food6.5. Fruits & Vegetables6.6. Meat & Seafood6.7. Pet Food6.8. Sports & Energy Drinks 7. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Material7.1. Introduction7.2. Aluminum Cans7.3. Steel Cans 8. Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market, by Type8.1. Introduction8.2. 2-Piece Cans8.3. 3-Piece Cans 9. Americas Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Alcoa Inc.13.2. Amcor PLC13.3. Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC13.4. Ardagh Group13.5. Ball Corporation13.6. Berlin Packaging13.7. CAN-PACK S.A.13.8. CCL Container (Hermitage), Inc.13.9. CPMC Holdings13.10. Crown Holdings, Inc.13.11. Envases Group13.12. Independent Can Co13.13. Kaira Can Company Limited13.14. Kian Joo Group13.15. Kingcan Holdings Limited13.16. Lageen Food Packaging13.17. Massilly Holding SAS13.18. Mauser Packaging Solutions13.19. P Wilkinson Containers Ltd13.20. Rexam Plc.13.21. Silgan Holdings Inc.13.22. Sonoco Products Company13.23. Tetra Laval International S.A.13.24. Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd.13.25. Trinity Holdings13.26. Universal Can Corporation13.27. Visy Industries 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9mqqa

