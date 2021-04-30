Global Food Additives Markets, 2020-2025 With 2019 As The Base Year

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Food Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Food Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for food additives with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for food additives that are used globally. The market is broken down by type, application, the origin of the source and region.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall market for food additives; growth in the individual segments of the food additives industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments; new developments in the market; and current research and future opportunities in the food additives industry.

The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the food additives industry and market dynamics. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market. The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.Depending on who is doing the categorization, there can be a large number of food additive categories, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume exotic additives with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important classes of food additives, both the older and mature products, such as acidifiers (acidulants) and colorants, as well as newer products, such as the large "calorie-reduction (CR) agent" segment, which includes fat replacers and non-nutritive sweeteners.

irect food additives, which means those intentionally added to food, as opposed to chemicals that, for example, can migrate into food from packaging materials. The latter are called indirect food additives and are outside the scope of the report.

Non-nutritive food additives, as opposed to food ingredients. The simplest way to differentiate these categories is that additives tend to improve the food but do not add nutritional value. Therefore, the report excludes caloric sweeteners such as sugar and high-fructose syrups, mineral and vitamin supplements, caloric flavorings like butter and chocolate (usually added in larger than trace amounts), and other food ingredients.

Because food additives are, for the most part, high value-added, specialty chemicals, often produced to an end user's specifications, volumes in pounds are less meaningful than market values in dollars. For this reason, all market estimates and forecasts are in constant 2019 U.S. dollars and are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the market for food additives is examined, and growth rates and reasons for the growth of each food additive segment are provided.

This report examines the following segments:

Food additives, which includes the subcategories:

Acidulants

Citric acid.

Lactic acid.

Phosphoric acid.

Malic acid.

Others.

Calorie-reduction agents

Fat replacers.

Carbohydrate-based.

Fat-based.

Protein-based.

Non-nutritive sweeteners.

Acesulfame-K.

Aspartame.

Reb-A (Stevia-derived).

Saccharin.

Sucralose.

Others.

Colorants

Natural colorants.

Carotenoid colors.

Caramel colors.

Others.

Synthetic colorants.

Flavors and flavor enhancers

Flavors.

Essential oils.

Vanillin.

Others.

Flavor enhancers.

MSG (Monosodium glutamate).

Others.

Formulation aids

Emulsifiers and surfactants.

Lecithin.

Phosphates.

Others.

Hydrocolloid gums.

Alginates.

Gum arabic.

Carrageenan.

Pectin.

Seed gums.

Xanthan gum.

Others.

Cellulose and derivatives.

Preservatives

Antimicrobials.

Sorbates.

Propionates.

Benzoates.

Parabens.

Others.

Antioxidants.

Synthetic chemicals.

TBHQ (Tertiary butylhydroquinone).

Erythorbates.

Propyl gallate.

BHA (Butylated hydroxyanisole).

BHT (Butylated hydroxytoluene).

EDTA (Ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid).

Others.

Natural products.

Processing aids and others

Enzymes.

Gelling agents.

Humectants.

Others.

Companies Mentioned

ABF Ingredients Ltd.

Aceto Corp.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Ajinomoto Usa Inc.

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Art & Fragrance Sa

Ashland Inc.

Avebe America Inc.

Balchem Corp.

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

BASF SE

Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

& Fragrances Inc. Biolandes

Blue California

Blue Pacific Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Central Soya Co. Inc.

China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.

& Fragrances Co., Ltd. Comax Flavors

Corbion

D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

Edlong Dairy Flavors

Firmenich International Sa

Flavor Systems International Inc.

Florida Chemical Co.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Givaudan Sa

Griffith Laboratories Worldwide Inc.

Groupe Bogart

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mane

Renessenz

Rhodia

Robertet Sa

Sensient Technologies Corp.

Shandong Xinhua Longxin Co. Ltd.

Sydney Essential Oils

Symrise Ag

T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.

Takasago International Corp.

Treatt Plc

Ulric De Varens Sa

Vigon International Inc.

Virginia Dare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v4a9p

