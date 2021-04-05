Global Folding Carton Market In North America- Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Technavio

The folding carton market in North America is poised to grow by 2.32 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the folding carton market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of M&A in the market.

The folding carton market in North America analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market in North America growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The folding carton market in North America covers the following areas:Folding Carton Market In North America SizingFolding Carton Market In North America ForecastFolding Carton Market In North America Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Arkay Packaging

Bell Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

Greif Inc.

Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.

International Paper Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

WestRock Co.

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

