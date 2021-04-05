Global Folding Carton Market In North America- Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., Among Others To Contribute To The Market Growth | Technavio
The report on the folding carton market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of M&A in the market.
The folding carton market in North America analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The folding carton market in North America covers the following areas:Folding Carton Market In North America SizingFolding Carton Market In North America ForecastFolding Carton Market In North America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Arkay Packaging
- Bell Inc.
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Greif Inc.
- Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.
- International Paper Co.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
