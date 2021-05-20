Global Folding Bikes Market (2020 To 2027) - By Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Folding Bikes Market by Product Type, Drive Type, Application, Price Range and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Folding bikes are a form of bicycles that are designed in such a way that they can be folded in a way so that they occupy less space and at the same time are lighter in weight and can be carried easily from one place to another. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings, on public transportation, and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat, or plane. Depending on the design of the bikes, the folding structure varies from model to model, which helps in folding the bikes so that it occupies less space.The folding bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced vehicles which occupy less space; thus, leading to the growth of the global market.The global folding bikes market has been segmented into product type, drive type, application, price range, distribution channel, and region. Based on the product type, the market has been categorized into mid-fold, vertical fold, and triangle hinge. Based on drive type, the market has been categorized into conventional and electric, which determines the propulsion of the bikes. Based on the application, the market has been categorized into sports, fitness, commercial, and others. By price range, it is divided into low, economy, and premium. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. Region wise, the global folding bikes market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the folding bikes market include Bickerton Portables, Bobbin Bicycles Ltd., Brompton Bicycle Ltd., Montague Corporation, Pacific Cycles, Vilano Bikes, Giant Bicycles, Dahon, Gocycle, Raleigh UK Ltd., and Ming Cycle. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global folding bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Moderate-To-High Threat of New Entrants3.3.3. Low-To-High Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Low-To-High Intensity of Rivalry3.3.5. Low-To-High Bargaining Power of Buyers3.4. Key Player Positioning, 20193.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Implementation of Government Regulations to Encourage the Use of Electric Bikes3.5.1.2. Consumer Inclination Toward Use of E-Bikes as an Eco-Friendly & Efficient Solution for Commute3.5.1.3. Increase in Fuel Costs3.5.1.4. Growth Interest in Cycling as a Fitness & Recreational Activity3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High Cost of E-Bikes3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Improvement in Bicycling Infrastructure & Battery Technology3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreaks3.6.1.1. Sars3.6.1.2. COVID-193.6.2. Micro-Economic Impact Analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer Trend3.6.2.2. Technology Trend3.6.2.3. Regulatory Trend3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis3.6.3.1. Gdp3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis3.6.3.3. Employment Index3.6.4. Impact on the Folding Bikes Industry Analysis Chapter 4: Folding Bikes Market, by Product Type4.1. Overview4.2. Mid-Fold4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Vertical Fold4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Triangle Hinge4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5: Folding Bikes Market, by Drive Type5.1. Overview5.2. Conventional5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Electric5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6: Folding Bikes Market, by Application6.1. Overview6.2. Sports6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3. Fitness6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country6.4. Commercial6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7: Folding Bikes Market, by Price Range7.1. Overview7.2. Low7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country7.3. Economy7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country7.4. Premium7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 8: Folding Bikes Market, by Distribution Channel8.1. Overview8.2. Offline8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.2.3. Market Analysis by Country8.3. Online8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region8.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 9: Folding Bikes Market, by Region9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia-Pacific9.5. LAMEA Chapter 10: Company Profiles10.1. Bickerton Portables (Subsidiary of Mobility Holdings, Ltd.)10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Company Snapshot10.1.3. Product Portfolio10.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Bobbin Bicycles Ltd10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Company Snapshot10.2.3. Product Portfolio10.3. Brompton Bicycle Ltd10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Company Snapshot10.3.3. Product Portfolio10.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Dahon10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Company Snapshot10.4.3. Operating Business Segments10.4.4. Product Portfolio10.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Giant Bicycles10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Company Snapshot10.5.3. Product Portfolio10.5.4. Business Performance10.6. Gocycle (Subsidiary of Karbon Kinetics)10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Company Snapshot10.6.3. Operating Business Segments10.6.4. Product Portfolio10.6.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.7. Ming Cycle10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Company Snapshot10.7.3. Operating Business Segments10.7.4. Product Portfolio10.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. Montague Corporation10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Company Snapshot10.8.3. Product Portfolio10.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.9. Pacific Cycles10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Company Snapshot10.9.3. Product Portfolio10.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.10. Raleigh UK Ltd10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Company Snapshot10.10.3. Operating Business Segments10.10.4. Product Portfolio10.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.11. Vilano Bikes (Subsidiary of Venditio Group LLC)10.11.1. Company Overview10.11.2. Company Snapshot10.11.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/emf5ok

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-folding-bikes-market-2020-to-2027---by-product-type-drive-type-application-price-range-and-distribution-channel-301295980.html

SOURCE Research and Markets