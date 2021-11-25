Global Flow Cytometry Markets Report 2021-2025 - The Move To Cell Based Analytics / Immuno-oncology / Genomic Blizzard / Technology Convergence

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Markets: Forecasts by Technology, Product and Application, with Executive and Consultant Guides and Including Customized Forecasting - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Flow Cytometry is a mainstay of analytical methods to study cells, but growth is now accelerating as new immuno-oncology and liquid biopsy markets create unprecedented investment in the race to cure cancer. Research vs. Clinical, Bead vs. Gel, it's all here in this comprehensive report.

On top of this new genome-based knowledge is fostering a new generation of scientific exploration of single cells. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides1.1 Situation Analysis1.2 Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff1.3 Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

2 Introduction and Market Definition2.1 What is Flow Cytometry?2.1.1 Cell Sorting2.1.2 Academic Use2.2 Market Definition2.2.1 Market Size.2.2.2 Currency2.2.3 Years2.3 Methodology2.3.1 Authors2.3.2 Sources2.4 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending Perspective2.4.1 Expenditures for Pharmaceutical Research

3 Flow Cytometry - Guide to Technology3.1 Flow Cytometers3.2 Hardware3.2.1 Fluidics3.2.1.1 Hydrodynamic Focusing3.2.1.2 Acoustic Focusing3.2.2 Optics and electronics3.2.2.1 Optical filters3.2.2.2 Prisms, gratings, and spectral flow cytometry3.2.2.3 Imaging flow cytometry3.3 Data analysis3.3.1 Compensation3.3.2 Gating3.3.3 Computational analysis3.3.4 FMO controls3.4 Cell Sorting3.5 Labels3.5.1 Fluorescent labels3.5.2 Quantum dots3.5.3 Isotope labeling3.6 Bead Array3.7 Impedance flow cytometry3.8 Flow Cytometry Applications3.9 Cell Viability Assays3.10 Cell Proliferation Assays3.11 Cytotoxicity Assays3.12 Cell Senescence Assays3.13 Apoptosis3.14 Autophagy3.15 Necrosis3.16 Oxidative Stress3.17 Signalling Pathways, GPCR3.18 Immune Regulation & Inhibition3.19 Reporter Gene Technology

4 Industry Overview4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market4.1.1 Academic Research Lab4.1.2 Contract Research Organization4.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier4.1.4 Cell Separation and Viewing Supplier4.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier4.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company4.1.7 Audit Body4.1.8 Certification Body

5 Market Trends5.1 Factors Driving Growth5.1.1 The Move to Cell Based Analytics5.1.2 Immuno-oncology5.1.3 Genomic Blizzard5.1.4 Technology Convergence5.2 Factors Limiting Growth5.2.1 Genomic Technology Competition5.2.2 Instrument Integration5.2.3 Maturity5.3 Technology Development5.3.1 Software5.3.2 Instrument Size5.3.3 Larger Panels5.3.4 The Next Five Years

6 Flow Cytometry Recent Developments6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Sectio6.1.1 Importance of These Developments6.1.2 How to Use This Section6.2 Beckman Coulter launches CytoFLEX SRT benchtop cell sorter6.3 Thermo Fisher Acquires Cell Sorting Technology From Propel Labs6.4 Thermo Fisher Acquires Programmable Dye Platform Pioneer Phitonex6.5 NGS Bests Flow Cytometry for MRD-Based Prediction6.6 Bio-Rad Launches New StarBright Dyes6.7 Cytek Biosciences Closes $120M Financing Round6.8 Cellular Analytics Detects Early Mesothelioma Using Liquid Biopsy6.9 Cytek Biosciences Gets CE Mark for Flow Cytometer6.10 Aigenpulse launches suite to automate flow cytometry6.11 Sysmex Partec to Distribute De Novo Flow Cytometry Software

7 Profiles of Key Flow Cytometry Companies7.1 Agilent7.2 Amphasys7.3 Apogee Flow Systems7.4 Applied Cytometry7.5 Astrolabe Diagnostics7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company7.8 BennuBio7.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics7.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.7.11 Cytek Biosciences7.12 Cytognos7.13 Cytonome7.14 De Novo Software7.15 Fluidigm Corp7.16 Gemini Bio7.17 Kinetic River7.18 Logos Biosystems7.19 Luminex7.20 Miltenyi Biotec7.21 Molecular Devices7.22 Namocell7.23 Nanion7.24 NanoCellect Biotechnology7.25 Omiq7.26 On-Chip Biotechnologies7.27 Partek7.28 Sartorius7.29 sbtinstruments.com7.30 Sony Biotechnology7.31 Stratedigm7.32 Sysmex7.33 Sysmex Partec7.34 Tecan7.35 Tercen Data7.36 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.7.37 TissueGnostics7.38 Union Biometrica7.39 Verity Software House7.40 Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies

8 Flow Cytometry Global Market Overview8.1 Global Market Overview by Country8.2 Global Market Size by Product - Overview8.3 Global Market Size by Application - Overview8.4 Global Market Size by Technology - Overview

9 Global Market by Product9.1 Reagent Market9.2 Instrument Market9.3 Services Market9.4 Software Market

10 Global Market by Application10.1 Research Market10.2 Clinical Market10.3 Industrial Market10.4 Other Application Market

11 Global Market by Technology11.1 Gel Market11.2 Bead Market

12 Appendices12.1 United States Medicare System: 2021 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule12.2 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year12.3 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 201612.4 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

