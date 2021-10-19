Global Flow Cytometry Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Cytometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow cytometry market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Flow cytometry refers to a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology that is used in the analysis of the cells or micelles that are usually suspended in a fluid using a laser beam. This technique aids in subclassifying cell types and detecting residual levels of disease through probes to develop the best treatment plan for the patient. Fluorescent probes, such as bisoxonol, can bind to proteins present on the cell membrane to facilitate the identification of various stages of cell injuries or necrosis. This technique also aids in understanding the structure and composition of the cells for chromosome analysis, cancer diagnosis, protein expression and diagnosis of diseases and hematological malignancies.The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as HIV-AIDS and cancer, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The diagnosis of these diseases requires toxicity testing and an accurate, rapid and sensitive prognosis technique, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of stem cell therapy is also enhancing the utilization of flow cytometry. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of this technique in immunophenotyping, cell sorting, cell proliferation assays and intracellular calcium flux is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the integration of flow cytometry devices with artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, along with the advent of advanced methods, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global flow cytometry market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Luminex Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sony Biotechnology Inc., Sysmex Partec GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report

