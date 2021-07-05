Global Flow Battery Market (2021 To 2026) - Technological Innovations With Improved Capabilities Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and...

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Battery Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Redox Flow Battery, Hybrid Flow Battery), Material, Storage (Compact and Large scale), Application (Utilities, Commercial & Industrial, EV Charging Station), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow battery market size is expected to grow from USD 214 million in 2021 to USD 489 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.0%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the inherent advantages of flow batteries, increasing investments in renewable energy, high demand for flow batteries in utilities, and an increase in telecommunication tower installations. However, factors such as the requirement of high initial investment for manufacturing of flow batteries, technical drawbacks and low charge and discharge rates, and lack of proper standards for the development of flow battery systems are restraining the market growth.

Redox flow battery to dominate the flow battery market in 2020.

The market for the redox flow battery held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the capabilities of these batteries that help to meet the need for power backup. These batteries are economical and convenient sources to store electrical energy at a grid-scale and various other applications.

Utilities applications dominated the flow battery market in 2020.

The market for utilities application is dominant in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The adoption of flow batteries is increasing in utilities attributed to the growing need for electrification. Besides, the growing use of renewable energy across grids has, in turn, increased the need for efficient, flexible, and long operating life energy storage solutions. A flow battery, with all its attractive features, has become the most preferred energy storage technology for utility-based storage as large-scale utilities require technologies that can cost-effectively store renewable energy for future grid use at any location.

Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing demand for flow batteries in major countries such as Japan and Australia. Besides, the growing adoption of energy storage solutions in industrial, utilities, and other applications, rising demand for flow batteries from the grid and microgrid applications in India and China, and increasing number of operational projects with flow battery installations are expected to fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Flow Battery Market4.2 Flow Battery Market, by Type4.3 Flow Battery Market, by Application4.4 Flow Battery Market, by Geography

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Inherent Advantages of Flow Batteries5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Renewable Energy5.2.1.3 High Demand for Flow Batteries in Utilities5.2.1.4 Increase in Telecommunication Tower Installations5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investment for Manufacturing of Flow Batteries5.2.2.2 Technical Drawbacks and Low Charge and Discharge Rates5.2.2.3 Lack of Proper Standards for Development of Flow Battery Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Power Supply Attributed to Increasing Number of Data Centers5.2.3.2 Increasing Penetration of Flow Batteries in Residential Applications5.2.3.3 Technological Innovations with Improved Capabilities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Competition from Providers of Conventional Batteries5.2.4.2 Decline in Deployment Rate of Flow Batteries due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.3 Value Chain5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.7 Case Study5.8 Technology Trends5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Market Standards

6 Flow Battery Market, by Type

7 Flow Battery Market, by Material

8 Flow Battery Market, by Ownership

9 Flow Battery Market, by Storage

10 Flow Battery Market, by Application

11 Flow Battery Market, by Geography

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Companies12.2 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players, 202012.3 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant, 202012.3.1 Star12.3.2 Emerging Leader12.3.3 Pervasive12.3.4 Participant12.4 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Quadrant, 202012.4.1 Progressive Company12.4.2 Responsive Company12.4.3 Dynamic Company12.4.4 Starting Block12.4.5 Flow Battery Market: Company Footprint12.5 Competitive Situations and Trends12.5.1 Product Launches and Developments12.5.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Invinity Energy Systems13.1.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.13.1.3 Redflow Limited13.1.4 Ess, Inc.13.1.5 Unienergy Technologies13.1.6 Vizn Energy Systems13.1.7 Primus Power13.1.8 Largo Clean Energy13.1.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation 13.1.10 Schmid Group 13.1.11 Elestor 13.1.12 Vrb Energy 13.1.13 Jenabatteries GmbH 13.1.14 Cellcube Energy Storage Systems Inc.13.2 Other Players13.2.1 H2, Inc.13.2.2 Kemiwatt13.2.3 Volterion13.2.4 Voltstorage GmbH13.2.5 Nanoflowcell13.2.6 Dalian Rongke Power Co., Ltd.13.2.7 Vanadis Power GmbH13.2.8 Le System Co., Ltd.13.2.9 Storen Technologies Inc. 13.2.10 V-Flow Tech 13.2.11 RFC Power

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

