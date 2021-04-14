Global Flexible Workspace Leader, IWG Launches In Togo, Libya, Guinea And Gabon

ZUG, Switzerland, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IWG, the world's leading flexible workspace organisation has secured new franchise partners in Togo, Libya and Guinea to fuel the group's rapidly growing worldwide network in Africa and is also set to launch in Gabon.

Togo is one of the latest countries to embrace the economic growth opportunities afforded by flexible workspaces, with the Regus centre opening in May 2021 as a franchise operation in partnership with the Confortis International Group.

Located at 2447 Avenue de la Chance, the Regus centre occupies a strategic location within the new business district of GTA Lomé II, in front of the General Directorate of LONATO, near the embassies and the headquarters of large companies and institutions and three minutes from the Presidential Palace. Regus Avenue de la Chance is just ten minutes from the airport and fifteen minutes from the Togolese port of Lomé, the largest in West Africa. The port provides the capital with a geographic advantage with its state-of-the-art container handling equipment serving as a gateway to the landlocked countries of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The centre's high quality facilities including coworking space, private meeting rooms, a business lounge and state of the art technology will meet the needs of companies of all sizes, from start-ups to global corporations in this growing business hub. Regus Avenue de la Chance will offer 160 workstations as well as six meeting and conference rooms, across 1,000m 2, in a ten storey building also featuring a hi-tech gym, restaurants and premium accommodation.

Regus Almutawasit will be opening in the heart of the Libyan capital, Tripoli in June in partnership with Alhareth Ghattour. More than a quarter of the oil rich country's population live within the capital city. The centre featuring excellent facilities including coworking space, meeting and conference rooms and a business lounge is in the capital's flourishing business hub on the Mediterranean coast. The area combines centuries of historical architecture with modern infrastructure, attracting multinationals from around the world.

Guinea , the world's second largest producer of bauxite, and a country with rich deposits of diamonds and gold will also be embracing the many benefits of flexible workspace with the opening of a Regus centre in May. Located just a few minutes from Conakry Gbessia International Airport, the Tour Niger centre is located in downtown Kaloum's business area and is within 500 metres of the Presidential Palace, ministries, the port as well as the city's major hotels and banks. Tour Niger, will be the most iconic newly built tower on the Conakry skyline. Regus is opening the centre in close collaboration with franchise partner, the Sonoco Group

IWG will open its first flexible workspace in Gabon , one of Africa's largest oil producers and the world's largest producer of Manganese. The Regus Serena Building, features 38 private offices, dedicated co-working space with 100 workstations and two meeting rooms. The Regus centre is located on the 3rd floor of the building and enjoys a privileged location in the Petit Paris area of Libreville, a 15-minute drive from Leon Mba International Airport.

Mark Dixon Founder and CEO of IWG said, "With the latest openings in Togo, Libya, Gabon and Guinea, we are delighted to expand our rapidly growing network to over 25 countries in Africa. Studies have shown that globally, the flexible workspace industry will support the creation of 30 million new jobs and we are proud to be playing a part in in unlocking the growth opportunities afforded by the sector to new markets across the globe."

