Global Flexible Pipes Market (2020 To 2027) - By Raw Material And Application

The global flexible pipes market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $1.2 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. Technological advancements in drilling processes have led to the development of the oil & gas industry, which, in turn, drives the growth of the global flexible pipe market. Technological advancements in flexible pipes have further enabled access for extremely remote locations such as deep water. However, as the oil & gas industry deals with the transport of crude oil, stringent regulations imposed on the materials used in pipes hamper market growth. On the contrary, an increase in horizontal exploration activities is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.Polyamide flexible pipes provide prolonged durability, due to their mechanical properties, which make them suitable for use in industries such as machinery tools, packaging, and automation. In addition, polypropylene (PP) pipes and tubing exhibit enhanced durability and heat resistant properties. Thus, these pipes are ideal for use in transfer of gases or hot liquids or where higher pressure and temperature are expected. PP flexible pipes are further suggested for vacuum systems. Furthermore, PP plastic piping possess resistance to alkali and acids, however, they have poor resistance to aliphatic, aromatic, and chlorinated solvents. The global flexible pipes market is segmented into raw material, application, and region. Depending on raw material, the market is segregated into high-density polyethylene, polyamide, polyvinylidene fluoride, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized into onshore and offshore. Region wise, the flexible pipes market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Abrupt deterioration has witnessed in 2020 in the global macroeconomic situation, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to this health emergency, governments in most countries have adopted containment measures, including travel bans, quarantines, and other public emergency measures, with serious repercussions on economic activity and the entire production system. Initial evidence is beginning to emerge of the impact of these measures on economic performance in the countries first affected by the epidemic. The impacted economies such as Italy, China, the UK, India, Spain, and the U.S. have witnessed slowdown in demand and the economic cycle.The key players operating in flexible pipes industry include National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Baker Hughes Company, Magma Global Ltd., FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc., Shawcor Ltd., Pipelife Nederland B.V., Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., Technip FMC Plc., Prysmian Group, and ContiTech AG. The key players have adopted strategies such as partnership and business expansion to sustain the intense competition in the market. Key Benefits

The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the flexible pipes market from 2019 to 2027 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict flexible pipes market growth is provided.

The flexible pipes market forecast and estimations are based on factors impacting market growth, in terms of value.

Profiles of leading players operating in the flexible pipes market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable flexible pipes market share.

The flexible pipes market size is provided in terms of revenue.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the forecast along with the current and future flexible pipes market trends.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Landscape3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.4. Patent Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Technological Advancements in Drilling Activities3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Stringent Regulation in Oil & Gas Industry3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Increasing Exploration of Horizontal Wells3.6. Impact of Covid 19 on Flexible Pipes Market Chapter 4: Flexible Pipes Market, by Raw Material4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. High-Density Polyethylene4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.3. Polyamide4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.4. Polyvinylidene Fluoride4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Flexible Pipes Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Onshore5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country5.3. Offshore5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Flexible Pipes Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Company Profiles:7.1. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Company Snapshot7.1.3. Product Portfolio7.1.4. Business Performance7.2. Baker Hughes Company7.3. Magma Global Ltd.7.4. Flexsteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.7.5. Shawcor Ltd.7.6. Pipelife Nederland B. V.7.7. Airborne Oil & Gas7.8. Technipfmc plc7.9. Prysmian Group7.10. Contitech AGFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hiuot6

