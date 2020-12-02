Global Fingerprint Sensors Markets 2020: Integration In Smartphones, Tablets, And IoT Devices Is Spurring Exponential Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fingerprint Sensors Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fingerprint sensors market is competitive and growing quickly. In a field of about 60 global industry participants, the report plotted the top 12 companies. The selected market participants exhibit expertise in different fingerprint sensor technologies, such as optical, thermal, capacitive, and ultrasonic. The top sensor manufacturers have introduced sensors that are increasingly thin, lightweight, and flexible for integration into various devices and for high-quality image capture.Globally, biometric fingerprint technology is experiencing increased adoption across industries. Integration of fingerprint sensors in smartphones, tablets, and other Internet of Things (IoT) devices is spurring exponential market growth. Enhanced security, ease of use, and advanced capabilities are making fingerprint sensors popular additions to consumer electronics and subsequently causing a convergence of applications across industries. For example, mobile devices with embedded fingerprint sensors are now used for online banking, payments, time and attendance, and personal identification.Government and law enforcement agencies use fingerprint sensors and scanners extensively for various applications. Banks and financial services companies use fingerprint technology as well; for instance, smart cards fitted with fingerprint readers are popular in banking and payment applications. Other industries adopting fingerprint biometrics are healthcare; private enterprises for time, attendance, and access control; retail; hospitality; and education. The automotive and smart home sectors are emerging as major adopters of biometric technology, and they will create high demand in the mid-to-long term.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar

Global Fingerprint Sensors Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Egis Technology

Fingerprint Cards

FocalTech Systems

Goodix Technology

IDEX Biometrics

NEXT Biometrics

OXi Technology

Sonavation

Suprema

Synaptics

Touch Biometrix

Vkansee

4. Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

5. The Radar Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9h25r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fingerprint-sensors-markets-2020-integration-in-smartphones-tablets-and-iot-devices-is-spurring-exponential-market-growth-301183688.html

SOURCE Research and Markets