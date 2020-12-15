Global Financial Services Group Expands Partnership With Bridgeline And Renews Software License For OrchestraCMS

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) - Get Report, a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a leading global financial services group renewed their OrchestraCMS license for over $850k through 2021. The company will leverage Bridgeline's services to power their online experiences, including an internal communication portal for the entire enterprise.

With headquarters in the US and Canada and offices across Europe and Asia, one of the company's primary goals is unifying its global audience through leading-edge digital experiences and being the top customer-centric global financial services company in the industry. To accomplish this the company uses Salesforce, a long-time partner of Bridgeline, and OrchestraCMS. The company leverages their Salesforce data while using OrchestraCMS and a headless CMS approach to deliver an innovative front-end user experience.

This global Intranet is the central hub for internal communications and has powered a dramatic shift from mass emailing its employees to targeted, personalized communications via the hub. This shift has also helped the company optimize content across multiple devices, making the experience user-friendly regardless of what device someone is on.

"We're honored our customer has extended and expanded their relationship with Bridgeline. The OrchestraCMS platform helps companies looking to create connected and personalized portal experiences," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "And the native integration with Salesforce allows anyone to easily access all of their business data and use that data to enrich and personalize websites, portals and intranets."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

