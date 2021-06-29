Global Fiber Optics Market Report 2021-2027 - Healthy Trajectory In OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well
Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Optics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 13.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 13.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry
- An Introduction to Fiber Optics
- Optical Fiber
- Fiber Optic Cable
- Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data Transmission Revolution
- World Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mode
- World Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass Optical Fiber, and Plastic Optical Fiber
- Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon
- Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric for Fiber Optics Market
- Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward
- Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics Market
- Market Restrains
- Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary Application Segment
- Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging Telecom Demands
- World Fiber Optics Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communication, and Non-Communication
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development & Regional Expansion
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Corning, Inc.
- Finisar Corporation
- Finolex Cables Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
- General Cable Corporation
- LEONI AG
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Prysmian Group
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market
- Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins Revenue Growth
- Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well
- Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optics to the Fore
- A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns
- Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers Internet Consumption Volumes
- Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum
- Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics
- Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities
- Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
- Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics
- Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care
- Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust
- Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables Augurs Well
- Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category
- Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers
- Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well
- Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus to Market Expansion
- Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the Addressable Market
- Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment Demand
- Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed
- Advancements in PIC Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 95
