Global Fiber Optics Market Report 2021-2027 - Healthy Trajectory In OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fiber Optics Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optics estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Single Mode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi Mode segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Fiber Optics market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 13.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 13.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of the Pandemic on Fiber Optics Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics

Optical Fiber

Fiber Optic Cable

Fiber Optics: Incredibly Thin Fibers Lighting High-Speed Data Transmission Revolution

World Fiber Optics Market by Cable Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Single Mode, and Multi Mode

World Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Glass Optical Fiber, and Plastic Optical Fiber

Limitations of Fiber Optics & Improvements Thereon

Emerging Applications of Fiber Optics

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Need for Higher Bandwidth in Modern Age Creates Ideal Fabric for Fiber Optics Market

Focus on Scalable, High-Speed Communication Infrastructure Helps Fiber Optics Market Leap Forward

Perceptible Factors Catalyzing Expansion of Global Fiber Optics Market

Market Restrains

Analysis by Application: Communication Remains Primary Application Segment

Optical Fibers Need Further Improvements to Satiate Emerging Telecom Demands

World Fiber Optics Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Communication, and Non-Communication

Regional Analysis

Competitive Landscape: Vendors Eye Product Development & Regional Expansion

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Uptake Across Diverse End-user Industries Favors Present & Future Expansion of Fiber Optics Market

Ongoing Expansion in Optical Communication Domain Underpins Revenue Growth

Healthy Trajectory in OTN & FTTx Verticals Augurs Well

Rising IP Traffic & Escalating Bandwidth Needs Bring Fiber Optics to the Fore

A Look Into Global Internet User Base & Usage Patterns

Proliferation of Bandwidth-Intensive Applications Steers Internet Consumption Volumes

Robust Spending on Fiber Optic Infrastructure Across Telecom Verticals to Sustain Market Momentum

Data Center Trends Elevate the Market Potential of Fiber Optics

Emphasis on DCI Approach Generates Novel Opportunities

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

Smart Homes to Progressively Drive the Demand for Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care

Uptake of Loose-Tube & Tight-Buffered Cable Designs Remains Robust

Sustained Demand for Single-Mode, Multi-Mode & POF Cables Augurs Well

Glass Fiber Optics Remains the Dominant Category

Novel Opportunities for Plastic Fibers

Growing Demand for Active Optical Cables Bodes Well

Rapidly Evolving Use Case of Fiber Optic Sensors Gives Impetus to Market Expansion

Technology Improvements & Innovative Applications to Widen the Addressable Market

Advanced Components & Sophisticated Working Principle Augment Demand

Twisted Fiber Optic Light Enhances Internet Speed

Advancements in PIC Technology

