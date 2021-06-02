Global Fiber Optic Connectors (SC, ST, SMA, LC) Market Report 2021: Focus On Telecoms, Military, Commercial Aviation, Medical, Sensors, Security & Energy Industries
DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $4.0 billion in 2020 to $6.2 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
Asia-Pacific market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.6 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2020-2025.
The Americas market for fiber optic connectors should grow from $1.4 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% for the period of 2020-2025.
The report provides an overview of the global FOC market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, application and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of FOC providers.
Fiber optic connectors (FOCs) enable the use of optical fiber in many applications. Connector development parallels that of optical fiber as optical fiber use has expanded into new markets. However, the original market for FOCs remains the largest market by a significant margin.
Connectors enable the application of optical technologies such as lasers into medical applications. FOCs enable the medical procedure known as endoscopy, which permits less invasive diagnoses and treatments of illness. Industrial use of FOCs is related to the use of lasers. FOCs are also used in laser-guided weapon systems and vehicles.
Rising demand for higher bandwidth, growing opportunities in the telecommunication sector, increased government funding in network infrastructure and the growth of the market for optical systems in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors driving the growth of the current FOC market. However, the high installation cost of fiber optics and the growing adoption of wireless broadband and other related technologies are hindering the market's growth.
The report covers the market for FOCs with regard to the global user base. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report gives the global market for FOCs in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.
The Report Includes
- A brief general outlook of the global market for fiber optic connectors (FOCs) and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven fiber optic connectors market, and assessment of various end-use industry applications of FOCs and the market dynamics of each application
- Estimation of the current market size and market forecast for FOCs, and corresponding market share analysis by type of connector, application, and geographic region
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and insight into the future applications of each given segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation of major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for the market leaders
- Key acquisition, expansion, partnership, collaboration, and investment strategies adopted by FOC manufacturers and their global shares
- A relevant patent analysis with recent key granted patents for innovations in FOCs technologies
- Company profiles of the leading players operating in global fiber optic connectors market including Amphenol Corp, AT&T Inc., Belden Inc., CommScope, Eaton Corp. PLC, Optical Cable Corp., Panasonic Corp., and TE Connectivity Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights Chapter 3: Fiber Optic Connectors: Market Overview
- Market Definition and Outlook
- Concepts in the Industry
- Importance of the Industry
- Product Life Cycle
- Technology Life Cycle
- Market Evolution/History
- Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
- Impact of COVID-19 on FOC Market
- Government Regulations
- Foreseeable Future Developments
- Growth in Telecom
- Growth in New Markets
Chapter 4: Fiber Optic Connector Technology
- Optic Fiber
- Single Mode
- Multimode
- Basic Connectors
- SC
- ST
- FC
- LC
- SMA
- Components of a Typical Connector
- Fiber Ferrule
- Connector Subassembly body
- Housing
- Boot or Buffer
- Crimp Eyelet
- Epoxy Vs. Mechanical
- Epoxy
- Epoxy Free
- Hot Melt Adhesive
- Polishing
- Sources of Loss in Connectors
- End Gap
- Concentricity
- Dirt and Finish
- End Angle
- Numerical Aperture (NA) Mismatch
- Coaxiality
- Axial Run-out
- Core Mismatch
- Back Reflection
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Key Granted Patents
- Other Major Optical Fiber-Related Patents (2017-2020)
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Application
- Telecom
- Global Value by Network type
- Long Haul Network Model
- Regional/Metro Network
- Access Networks
- Premises Networks
- Industrial Applications
- Industrial Sensors
- Industrial Lasers
- Military
- Military Aircraft
- Naval Applications
- Military Fiber Optic Sensors
- Missiles
- Commercial Aviation
- Medical
- Endoscopes
- Medical Lasers
- Medical Sensors
- Sensors
- Structural Sensors
- Security Sensors
- Energy
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Connector Type
- Global Value by Connector Types
- SC
- ST
- SMA
- LC
- Military Specification Connectors
- Other Connector Types
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
- Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co.
- AFL
- Amphenol Corp.
- AT&T Inc.
- Bel Fuse Inc.
- Belden Inc.
- Broadcom
- Bulgin Ltd.
- Commscope
- Corning Inc.
- Eaton Corp. plc
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Gloriole Electroptic Technology Corp.
- Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
- HYC Co. Ltd.
- ITT Inc.
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd.
- Molex LLC
- OFS Fitel LLC
- Optical Cable Corp.
- Panasonic Industrial Devices Sales Company of America
- Panduit
- Phoenix Contact
- Radiall
- Rosenberger
- Senko Advanced Components
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Zhejiang Chaolian Electronic Co. Ltd.
