Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Industry Trends, Material, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Cement Market Research Report by Industry Trends, Material, Application , End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fiber Cement Market size was estimated at USD 17.80 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 18.67 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% reaching USD 24.19 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Cement Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Cement Market, including Allura USA, Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd., Cembrit Holding A/S, Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA, CSR Limited, Elementia, Equitone, Etex Group NV, Everest Industries Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fry Reglet, James Hardie Industries PLC, Mahaphant Fibre Cement Co., Ltd., Marley Eternit Ltd., Nichiha Corporation, Plycem Corporation, S.A.B de C.V., Swisspearl, Thai Olympic Fibre-cement Co., Ltd., The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, and Toray Industries Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Cement Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Cement Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Cement Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Cement Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Cement Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Cement Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Cement Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing demand over the benefits of fiber cement 5.2.2. Limitation on the use of asbestos5.2.3. Stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost and time-consuming installation5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Increasing infrastructure investment in emerging countries5.4.2. Advancement in fiber cement siding 5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Availability of substitutes such as vinyl and wood siding 6. Fiber Cement Market, by Industry Trends6.1. Introduction6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.2.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers6.2.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.2.3. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.2.4. Threat of New Entrants6.2.5. Threat of Substitutes6.3. Social and Environmental Risks Related to Fiber Cement6.3.1. Environmental Risks6.3.2. Social Risks 7. Fiber Cement Market, by Material7.1. Introduction7.2. Cellulosic Material7.3. Portland Cement7.4. Sand 8. Fiber Cement Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Backer Boards8.3. Flooring8.4. Molding and Trim8.5. Roofing8.6. Siding8.7. Wall Partitions 9. Fiber Cement Market, by End-user9.1. Introduction9.2. Non-Residential9.2.1. Agricultural9.2.2. Commercial9.2.3. Industrial9.3. Residential 10. Americas Fiber Cement Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Cement Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Allura USA14.2. Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Co. Ltd.14.3. Cembrit Holding A/S14.4. Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA14.5. CSR Limited14.6. Elementia14.7. Equitone14.8. Etex Group NV14.9. Everest Industries Ltd.14.10. Evonik Industries AG14.11. Fry Reglet14.12. James Hardie Industries PLC14.13. Mahaphant Fibre Cement Co., Ltd.14.14. Marley Eternit Ltd.14.15. Nichiha Corporation14.16. Plycem Corporation14.17. S.A.B de C.V.14.18. Swisspearl14.19. Thai Olympic Fibre-cement Co., Ltd.14.20. The Siam Cement Public Company Limited14.21. Toray Industries Inc. 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40svt0

