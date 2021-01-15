Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market Outlook To 2027 - Featuring QPS Phototronics, Optical Fiber Solutions & Cybel Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier market accounted for $295.98 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $682.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The adoption of the FBG technology across various industries for various applications and increasing demand for the development of new electronic products are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the thermal sensitive and difficult to demodulate wavelength shift are hampering market growth.A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a kind of dispersed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by creating a periodic variation in the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength-specific dielectric mirror. A fiber Bragg grating can therefore be used as an inline optical filter to block certain wavelengths, or as a wavelength-specific reflector.Based on the application, the telecommunication segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to telecommunication sector provides considerable opportunities for players operating in the current fiber Bragg grating amplifier market landscape due to ideal vibration sensing, which, in turn, ensures efficient operations across engineering systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. India has a large population and presence of a large number of consumers, wherein fiber Bragg grating amplifiers are used. India is expected to be the most rapidly growing economy in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years.Some of the key players profiled in the Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market include FBGS Technologies GmbH, QPS Photronics, Optical Fiber Solutions, Com&Sens bvba, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, iXBlue Photonics, Femto Sensing International, Cybel LLC, Technicia Optical Components LLC, and TeraXion Inc. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Wavelength5.1 Introduction5.2 Below 1,500 nm5.3 1,500 - 1,550 nm5.4 1,550 - 1,600 nm5.5 Above 1,600 nm 6 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Hybrid6.3 C-band Erbium-doped Fiber Amplifier6.4 L-band Raman Fiber Amplifier (RFA) 7 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Research7.3 Industrial7.4 Medical7.5 Telecommunication7.6 Automotive & Transportation7.7 Energy7.8 Civil & Geotechnical 8 Global Fiber Bragg Grating Amplifier Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launch9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 FBGS Technologies GmbH10.2 QPS Photronics10.3 Optical Fiber Solutions10.4 Com&Sens bvba10.5 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH10.6 iXBlue Photonics10.7 Femto Sensing International10.8 Cybel LLC10.9 Technicia Optical Components LLC10.10 TeraXion Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqnolc

