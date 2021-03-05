Global Ferroelectric RAM Industry (2020 To 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ferroelectric RAM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Ferroelectric RAM Market to Reach US$317.7 Million by the Year 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ferroelectric RAM estimated at US$247.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$317.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027The Ferroelectric RAM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$54.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$54.4 Million by the year 2027. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ferroelectric RAM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

