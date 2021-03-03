DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ferro-Alloy Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent times new company start ups, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advances, furnace and mine openings and closings and other industry developments, have changed the shape of the industry considerably.This new directory reflects the influx of new players into the industry - on both the producing and trading side. These new players have been attracted by increased steel production and high Ferro alloy prices, especially in the emerging markets, such as in China and India, where the Ferro-alloys industry is fragmented and contains hundreds of small producers. Why waste valuable time searching the internet for these new contacts when we've done the hard work for you? Simply order this directory today and save yourself time and money. The Global Ferro-Alloy Directory contains details of the world's producers and traders of Ferro-alloys and ores and concentrates of:

Chromium;

Manganese;

Molybdenum;

Nickel;

Tungsten;

Vanadium;

Cobalt metal/ powder/ oxides

Ammonium paratungstate;

Vanadium pentoxide;

Slags

Wherever you sit in the Ferro-alloys supply chain, this directory is an essential business tool. If you're a producer, trader, or consumer; or if you're involved in plant equipment, shipping or warehousing; this new directory includes details on all the key contacts in the global Ferro-Alloys marketplace. This essential guide to the global Ferro-Alloys industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

Company name & address;

Telephone, fax;

Email and web addresses,

Personnel names and job titles, with direct telephone and fax numbers

The new directory also covers:

Works details;

Materials produced and traded;

Modernization and expansion plans;

Plant capacity;

And much more.

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country. If you do business within any part of the Ferro-Alloy trade around the world, then this directory is a must have for you. Where else will you find such a broad depth of both key contact and production information for the international Ferro-alloy industry in one handy reference source? Don't miss this opportunity to own your copy of this superb directory for the Ferro-Alloys industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Content Page3. In-depth profiles4. Indexes

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ub1p7n

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ferro-alloy-directory-2021-301239555.html

SOURCE Research and Markets