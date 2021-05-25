Global Femtech Solutions Industry Report 2021-2025 - Women Taking The Onus Of Dismantling The Stigma Surrounding Women's Health By Spreading Education And Awareness

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The COVID-19 Pandemic and a Rising Focus on Women's Untapped Healthcare Needs are Transforming the Global Femtech Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The COVID-19 Pandemic and a Rising Focus on Women's Untapped Healthcare Needs are Transforming the Global Femtech Solutions Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study analyses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women's healthcare and focuses on the different segments in women's health. It identifies new untapped avenues of growth.

With the menstrual, fertility, and pregnancy care segments being saturated with apps, software, devices, and services, the industry is currently shifting focus towards the unaddressed segments of fibroids, thyroid issues, PCOS, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopause, and menopausal care.

In an era of precision medicine and precision health, women deserve to receive gender-specific healthcare. The side-effects of the pandemic, like prolonged homestay induced by lockdowns, have disproportionately impacted women who have experienced a higher burden of household chores, increased anxiety and depression, etc., leading to a dramatic increase in women's mental health issues.The pandemic also led to adverse effects specifically on women's health, with an increase in planned and unplanned pregnancy rates, stillbirths, etc. The pandemic has also laid bare the extent to which there is a dearth of solutions available for specific women's health issues such as fibroids, PCOS, thyroid issues, endometriosis, pelvic health, pre-menopausal, and menopausal care. While digital health solutions, now under the broader term of virtual care, received a boost during the pandemic, these areas of women's health are yet to find the attention that they truly deserve.

Governments in different countries across the world are introducing initiatives and reimbursement policies for women's health to improve the quality of life for women. Moreover, employers are also increasingly shifting focus towards improving the health of women employees, which will increase productivity and retention rates.A lot of next-gen solution providers across different women's health segments are increasingly entering the market, with a focus on competitive differentiation, to address untapped opportunities by providing end-to-end disease management, treatment of chronic diseases, and other women's health needs. Even though the digital health industry is booming with a lot of fundings and deals, femtech still remains an underfunded segment with untapped potential.

The femtech funding landscape shows that the increasing emergence of women-led startups and companies have been partially successful in countering the gender bias amongst male investors. The study provides an analysis of the femtech funding landscape along with a comparative analysis of femtech funding and digital health funding. The top femtech companies to watch have also been identified and a detailed overview of the startups and their activities summarised.

A list of the top ten funded femtech companies has been provided. The study also provides revenue forecasts and a comparative analysis of pre-COVID-19 and post COVID-19 revenue projections. The study also provides different growth opportunities along with pertinent suggestions for industry players who are interested in this space.

Executive Summary

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Femtech Industry

Women's Femtech Solutions Adoption Behaviour - Pre- and Post-COVID-19

Shifting Focus from Female Reproductive Segments to Unaddressed Women's Health Issues Through Devices, Technologies and Services, Global, 2020-2025

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Femtech Solutions Market

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Discussion

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Femtech Solutions Market

The Pandemic Shifted Some Focus on to Under-addressed Areas in Women's Healthcare

Rise in Pregnancy Rates During and Post the COVID-19 Pandemic

Home-stay During the Pandemic Aggravates Women's Mental Health Issues

The Sudden Surge in Women's Healthcare Needs are Being Addressed by Telehealth Services?

Women's Femtech Solutions Adoption Behaviour - Pre and Post COVID-19

Assumptions for Forecasting - Global Femtech Solutions, 2020-2025

Revenue Forecast - Femtech Solutions, Global, 2019-2025

Comparative Analysis of Revenue Forecast - Pre-COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Analysis, Femtech Solutions, Global

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global Femtech Solutions, 2020-2025

Competitive Environment - Femtech Solutions

New Avenues for Femtech Solutions Market

Next-gen Femtech Solutions

With the Holistic Approach in Femtech, the One-for-All Policy Transforms into to the One-to-One Personalized Care

Pregnancy Symptoms Can Be Early Predictors of Future Health Complications in Women

Funding Landscape - Digital Health Versus Femtech

Top Ten Funded Femtech Companies, 2020

Top Femtech Companies to Watch

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth for Femtech Market Players

Barriers to Potential Growth and Measures to Be Taken

Barriers Hindering the Growth of the Femtech Industry

Women Taking the Onus of Dismantling the Stigma Surrounding Women's Health by Spreading Education and Awareness

Women Investing in Women's Health, Female Fund Managers, and Women-focused Clinical Trials are Paving a New Way for Femtech

New Startups to Address the Unaddressed Needs and Health Issues of the LGBTQ+ Community

Government Initiatives and Reimbursements on Women's Health

US Gender Policy Council and the SWHR's Support to Address Women's Health Issues

UK Government Abolishing the 'Tampon Tax' and Making Period Products Free of Cost

India Attempts to Provide Safe and Ethical Reproductive Procedures to Infertile Couples

Australia Increases Efforts to Strengthen Its Online Women's Health Resources

Japanese Governments Announces IVF Initiatives to Address Low Birth Rates

Growth Opportunity Universe

Affordable and Holistic Personalized Care for Women of All Ages Beyond Fertility and Pregnancy Care, 2020

Reviewing Predictors of Future Health for Women from Symptoms and Issues During Reproductive Phase, 2020

Menopause Unveils Itself as the Next Big Opportunity in Global Femtech, 2020

Innovative and AI-enabled Cancer Care Solutions to Enable Early Diagnosis and Address Issues Related to Survivors, 2020

Targeting the Employer Health Insurance Market to Improve Their Women Employees Health, 2020

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ocsv8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-femtech-solutions-industry-report-2021-2025---women-taking-the-onus-of-dismantling-the-stigma-surrounding-womens-health-by-spreading-education-and-awareness-301299177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets