Global Feminine Hygiene Products Markets Report 2021-2026: Major Players Are Procter & Gamble, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm, Kimberly-Clark, & Kao

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 21.6 Billion in 2020.

They play a crucial role in maintaining a woman's reproductive health and supporting proper intimate hygiene practices so as to avoid any kind of infections.

Growing awareness about personal hygiene among women coupled with the inclination towards the utilization of convenient and handy sanitary products is creating a huge demand for feminine hygiene products across the globe.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the global feminine hygiene products market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Breakup by Product Type:

Based on product types, the market has been segmented into sanitary pads, panty liners, tampons, sprays and internal cleansers. Amongst these, sanitary pads are the most popular product type as they provide comfort to women.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

On the basis of distribution channels, the report finds that supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels which offer a wide range of products to the consumers under one roof. Other segments include specialty stores, beauty stores and pharmacies, and online stores.

Regional Insights:

Region-wise, Asia Pacific represents the leading market of feminine hygiene products. Growing awareness about the importance of personal hygiene is increasing the demand for these products in the region. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Drivers/Constraints:

As an increasing number of women are becoming financially independent, the leading players are trying to target them directly and influence their purchasing behavior which, in turn, is providing a boost to the sales of feminine hygiene products.

The manufacturers nowadays are focusing on introducing innovative and organic products which are comfortable, scented and have higher absorption capability. They are also developing unique marketing and promotional strategies which is attracting a larger consumer-base.

Several governments and NGOs are taking initiatives to promote the use of feminine hygiene products among the underprivileged and rural women population as well as to manufacture and distribute sanitary pads at affordable costs which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

The utilization of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products can cause adverse health effects. In addition to this, the disposal of these products can lead to clogging of drains which, in turn, is hindering the sales of these products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global feminine hygiene products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global feminine hygiene products market?

Which are the popular product types in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What is the structure of the global feminine hygiene products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global feminine hygiene products market?

How are feminine hygiene products manufactured?

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed covering the profiles of the leading manufacturers. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Sanitary Pads6.2 Panty Liners6.3 Tampons6.4 Spray and Internal Cleaners6.5 Others 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.2 Specialty Stores7.3 Beauty Stores and Pharmacies7.4 Online Stores7.5 Others 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 Middle East and Africa8.5 Latin America 9 Feminine Hygiene Products Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Raw Material Requirements9.3 Manufacturing Process9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lxg3c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-feminine-hygiene-products-markets-report-2021-2026-major-players-are-procter--gamble-edgewell-personal-care-unicharm-kimberly-clark--kao-301232486.html

SOURCE Research and Markets