Global Federated Learning Market Report 2021: Strategic Partnerships For Accelerating Technology Development To Meet Substantial Market Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Federated Learning: New Approach to Building AI Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Federated learning is a distributed ML architecture that enables a global model to be trained using decentralized data. It is intended to utilize data from across an organization accurately and effectively.

To help companies gain valuable insights about this emerging technique, this report offers an overview of the federated learning industry, market dynamics, key market players, research directions, key application areas, and recent developments.

Traditional machine learning (ML) models are centralized and involve vast amounts of data. However, both the urgency to guarantee data privacy and to abide by strict regulations imposed across regions have contributed to the emergence of a new and powerful alternative technique, federated learning. Instead of acquiring data from a central server or cloud, federated learning allows localized model training.

The technique ensures privacy preservation, and better global models are trained without exchanging raw data that holds private and sensitive information. Attracted to this powerful privacy-protecting technique, a growing number of market participants, academics, and end-use industries are adopting federated learning at an unprecedented rate.

The following chapters are included:

Overview of federated learning

Market forecast, drivers, and challenges

Key research directions for federated learning

IP landscape analysis

Key enablers and recent technology developments

Companies to action, including Edgify, Owkin, Fetch.ai, Sherpa Europe, and WeBank

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth1.2 The Strategic Imperative 1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Building AI Models for the Federated Learning Industry1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Opportunity Analysis2.1 Research Scope2.2 Research Methodology2.3 Research Methodology Explained2.4 Key Findings

3.0 Overview of Federated Learning3.1 Federated Learning Emerging as New Design for ML Implementation3.2 Different Federated Learning Types3.3 Typical Federated Learning Applications

4.0 Market Forecast, Key Drivers, and Challenges4.1 Federated Learning Market Forecast and Regional Insights4.2 Growth Drivers and Restraints of Federated Learning Market

5.0 Key Research Directions for Federated Learning5.1 Research Directions for Federated Learning5.2 Various Research Topics Related to System Model Design and Application Areas5.3 Methods to Ensure Privacy, Security, and Resource Management

6.0 IP Landscape Analysis6.1 China and the US Demonstrate the Most Patent Publications6.2 WeBank and IBM Lead Patenting Activities across the Globe

7.0 Key Enablers and Recent Technology Developments7.1 Key Enablers of Developing Federated Learning in the Market7.2 Technology Giants Driving Industry Innovation7.3 Marketplace, Intelligent Computing Service, and Medical Research as Emerging Focus Areas for Federated Learning

8.0 Companies to Action8.1 Edgify Ltd., UK8.2 Owkin Inc., US8.3 Fetch.ai Limited, UK8.4 Sherpa Europe S.L., Spain8.5 WeBank Co., Ltd., China

9.0 Growth Opportunity Universe9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Open-source Strategy for Building Federated Learning Ecosystem9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships for Accelerating Technology Development to Meet Substantial Market Demand9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Federated Learning for Complying with Privacy-Preserving Regulations

10.0 Key Contacts

