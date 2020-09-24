Global Fatty Acid Ester Markets, 2016-2019 & 2020-2027: Focus On Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Surfactants & Detergents And Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fatty Acid Ester Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Glyceryl Monostearate, MCTs), by Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fatty acid ester market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.2 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.5%Increasing consumer preference for natural ingredients and process sustainability in personal care, food, and other sectors is anticipated to boost product demand.The market dynamics are heavily dependent on global oil and fat consumption and regulations formulated on their manufacturing technologies and raw materials used. Fatty acids contain chemicals that could cause detrimental health effects in case of high intake. Hence, to a certain extent, regulatory policies preventing hazardous chemicals being used in the food and direct contact applications are expected to challenge the industry growth.On the contrary, with a shifting trend towards developing bio-based materials, the product also expected to witness high growth, in terms of development. Fatty acid ester and other oleochemicals have gained significance in the global market owing to their functional efficiency, performance, biodegradability & sustainability. Emerging economies of Asia and South America are registering a significant industrial output owing to augmented economic activities, thus resulting in the growth of the manufacturing sector.Major corporations that are dominant in North America and Europe are gradually shifting their production capabilities to cater to high potential markets in Asia Pacific and South America. In addition, favorable government regulations and support, such as tax incentives, encouraging the usage of renewable resources & biofuels are also predicted to be a key driver for market growth over the forecast period. Fatty Acid Ester Market Report Highlights

In 2019, personal care & cosmetics emerged as the largest application segment, as the product is widely used in various skin creams and lotions

In 2019, North America was the largest regional market owing to increased cases of obesity in U.S. and consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product, especially in weight loss programs

Changing lifestyles and perceptions regarding beauty & appearance owing to influence of social media and promotional campaigns by major market participants are also expected to boost product demand

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.2 Market Snapshot2.3 Segmental Outlook2.4 Competitive Insights Chapter 3 Fatty Acid Ester Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Lineage Outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1 Raw Material Trends3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends3.4 Price Trend Analysis3.5 Key Opportunities Prioritized3.6 List Of Key End-Users3.7 Regulatory Framework3.8 Market Dynamics3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis3.8.1.1 Increasing Vegetable Fats And Oils Consumption3.8.1.2 Changing Consumer Behavior Regarding Health & Lifestyle3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis3.8.2.1 Growing Demand For Synthetic Lubricants3.8.3 Industry Challenges3.9 Business Environment Analysis3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's3.9.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants3.9.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers3.9.1.3 Competitive Rivalry3.9.1.4 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers3.9.1.5 Threat Of Substitutes3.9.2 Pestel Analysis3.9.2.1 Political3.9.2.2 Economical3.9.2.3 Social3.9.2.4 Technological3.9.2.5 Environmental3.9.2.6 Legal Chapter 4 Fatty Acid Ester Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.2 Fatty Acid Ester Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, By Product, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)4.2.1 Medium Chain Triglycerides (Mct)4.2.2 Glyceryl Monostearate4.2.3 Isopropyl Esters4.2.4 Polyol Esters4.2.5 Sucrose Esters4.2.6 Glycol Esters4.2.7 Others Chapter 5 Fatty Acid Ester Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2019 & 2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.2 Fatty Acid Ester Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, By Application, 2016-2027 (Kilotons) (USD Million)5.2.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics5.2.2 Lubricants5.2.3 Food Processing5.2.4 Surfactants & Detergents5.2.5 Pharmaceuticals5.2.6 Others Chapter 6 Fatty Acid Ester Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Vendor Landscape7.2 Competitive Market Environment7.3 Company Market Positioning7.4 Strategy Framework Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Cargill, Incorporated

Arkema

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Faci Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

P&G Chemicals

The Seydel Companies Inc.

Fine Organics

Oleon N.V.

KLK Oleo

World Chem Industries

Stepan Company

Starinerie Dubois

Metroshen International Corporation

Zhengzhou Yi Bang Industry Co. Ltd.

A.B. Enterprises

