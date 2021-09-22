Global Farm Tire Market (2021 To 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Farm Tire Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bias, Radial), by Application (Tractors, Harvesters), by Distribution (OEM, Aftermarket), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global farm tire market size is expected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for tractors and harvesters in farming activities in developed as well as developing economies is anticipated to benefit the growth of the market over the forecast period.The demand for farm tires in agricultural vehicles is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increasing penetration of vehicles in the agricultural sector. In addition, rising awareness among farmers related to the up-gradation in automotive technology and the use of automated equipment is expected to boost the market growth.Increasing demand for food, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, including China, India, Japan, and Thailand, is a key factor driving the global market. Furthermore, economic development, coupled with the population expansion in these economies, is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.Market players are engaged in developing innovative procedures for manufacturing farm tires in order to improve the product characteristics and enable its use in several agricultural vehicles. Leading players such as Michelin have undergone technology upgrades, such as from IF/VF technology to advanced flexion technology, in order to gain a competitive edge over their competitors in the market. Farm Tire Market Report Highlights

By product, bias tires are expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rising agriculture application on account of crosshatch construction of the tires and low cost as compared to their counterpart

The tractors application segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The multipurpose nature of tractors is likely to benefit the segment growth

The aftermarket distribution segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to be the dominant segment over the forecast period on account of the growing replacement of tires by farmers

The farm tire market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the factors, such as increasing population, rising disposable income of the middle-class population, and rapid industrialization and urbanization

Key market players undergo mergers and collaborations to expand their reach, thereby increasing their market share

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.2. Technology Overview3.3. Regulatory Framework3.4. Farm Tire Market - Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Farm Tire Market3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.6.2. PESTLE Analysis Chapter 4. Farm Tire Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definition & Scope4.2. Farm Tire Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20284.3. Bias Tire4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)4.4. Radial Tire4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million) Chapter 5. Farm Tire Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definition & Scope5.2. Farm Tire Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20285.3. Tractors5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)5.4. Harvesters5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)5.5. Forestry5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)5.6. Irrigation5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)5.7. Implements5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)5.8. Sprayers5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million) Chapter 6. Farm Tire Market: Distribution Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Definition & Scope6.2. Farm Tire Market: Distribution Movement Analysis, 2020 & 20286.3. OEM6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million)6.4. Aftermarket6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Thousand Units) (USD Million) Chapter 7. Farm Tire Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Company Market Share8.2. Vendor Landscape8.3. Competitive Environment8.4. Competitive Market Positioning8.5. Market Participation Categorization8.6. Heat Map Analysis8.7. List of Dealers Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Financial performance9.1.3. Product benchmarking9.1.4. Strategic initiatives9.2. Bridgestone Corporation9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Financial performance9.2.3. Product benchmarking9.2.4. Strategic initiatives9.3. Continental AG9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Financial performance9.3.3. Product benchmarking9.3.4. Strategic initiatives9.4. Michelin9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Financial performance9.4.3. Product benchmarking9.4.4. Strategic initiatives9.5. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Financial performance9.5.3. Product benchmarking9.5.4. Strategic initiatives9.6. Titan International, Inc.9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Financial performance9.6.3. Product benchmarking9.6.4. Strategic initiatives9.7. Mitas Tires Global, Inc.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Financial performance9.7.3. Product benchmarking9.7.4. Strategic initiatives9.8. TBC Corporation9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Financial performance9.8.3. Product benchmarking9.8.4. Strategic initiatives9.9. Apollo Tyres Ltd.9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Financial performance9.9.3. Product benchmarking9.9.4. Strategic initiatives9.10. Hankook Tire9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Financial performance9.10.3. Product benchmarking9.10.4. Strategic initiatives9.11. MRF Limited9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Financial performance9.11.3. Product benchmarking9.11.4. Strategic initiatives9.12. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.9.12.1. Company overview9.12.2. Financial performance9.12.3. Product benchmarking9.12.4. Strategic initiatives9.13. CEAT Ltd.9.13.1. Company overview9.13.2. Financial performance9.13.3. Product benchmarking9.13.4. Strategic initiatives9.14. The Carlstar Group, LLC9.14.1. Company overview9.14.2. Financial performance9.14.3. Product benchmarking9.14.4. Strategic initiatives9.15. Specialty Tires of America, Inc.9.15.1. Company overview9.15.2. Financial performance9.15.3. Product benchmarking9.15.4. Strategic initiatives9.16. ATG9.16.1. Company overview9.16.2. Financial performance9.16.3. Product benchmarking9.16.4. Strategic initiatives9.17. Trelleborg AB9.17.1. Company overview9.17.2. Financial performance9.17.3. Product benchmarking9.17.4. Strategic initiatives

