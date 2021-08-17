Global Fall Protection Equipment Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fall Protection Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fall protection equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Fall protection equipment refers to various products and equipment that are used for preventing industrial workers from injuries when working at heights. Some of the commonly used fall protection equipment includes on-body and off-body products. On-body products, such as safety nets, body belts, connecting devices, suspension belts and full body and chest harnesses, are primarily attached to or worn on the body to arrest falls. On the other hand, off-body products, such as skylight guards and guard rails, are installed on a physical structure to prevent the worker from falling. These products find extensive applications across various industries, including construction, mining, transportation, utilities and telecommunication.Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, owing to the lack of appropriate safety measures at various manufacturing, mining and other industrial sites, there is an increasing occurrence of occupational hazards. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of fall protection equipment to preserve valuable human resources. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Construction sites require workers to operate at elevated platforms, walkways, steep roofs, wall openings and edges of excavated areas and are highly susceptible to fall. Hence, the workers are usually secured with the appropriate fall protection equipment to prevent any accidents. Other factors, including the development of protection equipment for recreational activities, such as rock climbing, zip-lining, ice climbing, mountaineering and bungee jumping, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, ABS Safety, Bergman & Beving AB, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech, Honeywell International Inc., Kee Safety Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Petzl, Pure Safety Group Inc., SKYLOTEC GmbH, W. W. Grainger Inc., Werner Co. (Triton), etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Harness6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Lanyard6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Self Retracting Lifeline6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Belt6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Rope6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry7.1 Construction7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Telecom7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Energy and Utility7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Transportation7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Mining7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Marine7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Indicators 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 3M Company13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 ABS Safety13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3 Bergman & Beving AB13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.4 Carl Stahl GmbH13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.5 FallTech13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Kee Safety Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.8 MSA Safety Incorporated13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Petzl13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.10 Pure Safety Group Inc.13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 SKYLOTEC GmbH13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.12 W. W. Grainger Inc.13.3.12.1 Company Overview13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio13.3.12.3 Financials13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.13 Werner Co. (Triton)13.3.13.1 Company Overview13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

