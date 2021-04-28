Global Factory Additive Manufacturing Opportunities And Markets Report 2021: Supply Chain In Electronic Instruments, Medical Devices, Transportation, Industrial Machinery And Process Equipment

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in the Factory of the Future: Opportunities and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

"Automation, Additive Manufacturing and the Factory of the Future" provides the necessary raw data and analysis for marketers, product planners, general management, investors and users to take AM to the automated future.

Additive Manufacturing (AM) has been considered an essential part of the factory of the future since the concept first appeared. Until now, no publication has discussed precisely the role that AM will play in the factory of the future.

For now, AM represents about one percent of the overall manufacturing and production landscape. Despite the well-publicized advantages of AM, there remain significant obstacles to AM's adoption: slow processes involving multiple steps, high costs to scaling, shortage of skilled workforce, difficulty in controlling quality across the supply chain, and the immaturity of standards to facilitate regulatory conformity. All these challenges - and their resolution - are discussed in this new report.

This report also examines the AM supply chain and its digitalization in a number of critical industries including electronic instruments, medical devices, transportation, industrial machinery and process equipment. In addition, the report takes a look at the critical issue of automation both of local AM processes and distributed AM networks.

And while the report acknowledges the problems that arise in the context of bringing AM into the factory of the future, it also shows how AM will lead to lower fixed costs and smaller manufacturing footprints than traditional manufacturing. Two other areas that the report examines are design automation and post processing.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction1.1 Introduction1.2 Plan and Methodology

Chapter Two: Automating the AM Workflow2.1 Automation Trends in the Broad Manufacturing Ecosystem2.2 Current Limitations of the 3D Printing Workflow are Limiting Growth2.2.1 Design and File Processing2.2.2 Part Selection and Management2.2.3 Build Simulation2.2.3.1 Process Optimization2.2.3.2 Support Structures2.2.4 Build Monitoring2.2.5 Build Management2.2.6 Post Processing and Inspection2.3 Automating the Generation of Part Designs2.4 Managing Digital Data will Become Increasingly Challenging2.4.1 Stability of the AM Process and Technologies2.4.2 Costs for Implementing End-to-End Solutions2.4.3 Workforce that can Build, Interact, and Leverage the Digital Thread2.5 Production and Post Processing Need New and Augmented Solutions2.6 Long-term Implications for Additive Manufacturing

Chapter Three: Acceleration of Factory of the Future3.1 Overview3.2 Current Supply Chain Structures3.2.1 Complex Electronic Instruments and Medical Devices3.2.2 Transportation Equipment and Industrial Machinery3.2.3 Process Equipment3.3 Factors Affecting Supply Chain Structure3.4 Deployment of AM Across the Supply Chain and Its Digitization3.5 Digitalization of AM Supply Chain3.5.1 Advanced Planning and Scheduling Systems3.5.2 Digital Procurement3.5.3 Digital Twin - Virtual and Automated Verification and Validation

Chapter Four: Effects of Digitalization on AM Market Growth4.1 Overview4.2 Approach and Frameworks4.2.1 Economic Growth Model 4.2.2 AM Digitalization Adoption Model4.3 Productivity Improvements of AM Digitalization4.3.1 Improvements from AM Network Digitalization4.3.2 Improvements from AM Process Digitalization4.4 Market Trends

Chapter Five: Automation in the Additive Manufacturing Sector - Company Overviews5.1 Design and File Processing5.1.1 Castor5.1.2 nTopology 5.2 CAD Software Tools5.2.1 Dassault Systemes (SolidWorks)5.2.2 Onshape5.2.3 PTC5.2.4 Autodesk5.2.5 Siemens NX5.2.6 3YourMind5.2.7 Authentise5.2.8 Link3D5.2.9 SAP 5.2.10 Materialise 5.2.11 Oqton5.3 Build Simulation5.3.1 ParaMatters5.3.2 Ansys5.4 Build Monitoring and Management5.4.1 Additive Assurance5.4.2 EOS5.4.3 Renishaw5.4.4 3D Systems5.4.5 Addiguru5.5 Quality Assurance5.5.1 Senvol5.5.2 Be Global Safety5.5.3 Identify3D5.5.4 Simba Chain5.5.5 Granutools5.6 Robotics and Post Processing5.6.1 Aris Technology5.6.2 PostProcess Technologies5.6.3 DyeMansion5.6.4 AMT5.7 Equipment Manufacturers Using Automated Production5.7.1 AREVO5.7.2 Divergent 3D5.7.3 EOS Shared Modules

