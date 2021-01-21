Global Facility Management Market Report 2020-2025: Short-term, Medium-term & Long-term Opportunities Post COVID-19
The global Facility Management (FM) market is going through a major transformation driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and create new service offerings. In many parts of the world, FM services are commoditising and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.The future of FM is technology-enabled and Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) will accelerate the use of digital technology. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for both service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market will see a significant drop in revenues in 2020 as a result of the impact of COVID-19. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.To recover and grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies will need to segment growth opportunities into the Respond (short-term), Reset (mid-term) and Rebound (long-term) phases. This visionary study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic.This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2025 (benchmarked against pre-COVID forecasts) and analyses the future of competition, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, the impact of technology, the future of the workplace, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW).In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find; therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly towards service integration, and sophisticated advisory services focus on business productivity and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will continue apace. This shift from cost focus to total client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin the key transformations in the FM market in the next 6 years.Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalisation of buildings, workplace optimisation, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organisational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global FM Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- Global FM Market in Numbers
- Impact of COVID-19 on Market Growth Outlook
- Respond, Reset, and Rebound from COVID-19
- Top Growth Opportunities in FM
- Top Predictions for the Global FM Market
- Key Conclusions
3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis Pre-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market
- Summary of Global Pre-COVID-19 Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Future FM Trends
- Pre-COVID Revenue Forecast - Global FM Market
- Pre-COVID Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Key Competitors in the Global FM Market
- Global FM Market Roadmap
- Top Transformational Trends in FM
5. Macroeconomic Impact of COVID-19
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions and Countries
- Impact on Key Industries
- 10 Actions a CEO's Growth Team Should Take Now
6. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM
- COVID-19 - Areas of Impact on the Global FM Market
- COVID-19 - Challenges to be Overcome
- COVID-19 - Disruption to the Global FM Market
- COVID-19 - Main Areas of Impact
- COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Service Type
- COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Customer Segment
- Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
- Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
- Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis Post-COVID-19 for the Global FM Market
- Summary of Global Post-COVID-19 Growth Outlook
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers for the Global FM Market
- Growth Restraints for the Global FM Market
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecasts
- Post-COVID Revenue Forecast - Global FM Market
- Post-COVID Revenue Forecast - by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- The Global FM Market Universe
- The Global FM Market by Customer Segment
- The Global FM Market by Service Type
- Revenue Forecast - North America
- Revenue Forecast - Europe
- Revenue Forecast - Asia
- Revenue Forecast - Rest-of-World
6. Companies to Action
- Competitive Outlook for FM
- FM Service Provider Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Competitor Growth Analysis
- Strategic Focus of FM Suppliers
- Competitive Convergence
- Partnering and Collaborating - The Start-Up and Emerging Companies Ecosystem
- Companies to Action
7. Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2: PPE for Workers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)
- Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On
8. Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organisational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy & Safe Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
9. Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimisation & WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
10. Appendix
