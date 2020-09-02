Global Facility Management Market (2020 To 2025) - Growing Trend Of Outsourcing Facility Management Operations

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facility Management Market by Offering (Solutions (IWMS, BIM, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Property Management) and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facility management market is projected to grow from USD 39,555 million in 2020 to reach USD 65,532 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

The major factors driving the growth of the facility management market include an increase in demand for cloud-based facility management solutions, rise in demand for integrated facility management and intelligent software, need to comply with economic and regulatory regulations, increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) along with analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and shift in office environments and workplace. By component, services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period Services are considered an important component of the facility management market, as they majorly focus on improving business processes and optimizing facility operations. Additionally, management industry experts consult clients about the weak links in their facilities and suggest solutions that would suit their business needs. Facility management services help organizations across various verticals effectively improve the performance and agility of their facilities. Sustained cost savings is a crucial aspect for the successful management of facilities. Vendors offering facility management services assess the expense and design of solutions to streamline and improve the efficiency of facilities. The service segment broadly comprises deployment and integration, consulting, auditing and quality assessment, support and maintenance, and SLA management services. By solution, Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period IWMS is an integrated solution that supports processes in facility management and real estate management. IWMS provides an extensive range of facility management tools under a single, unified software platform. It increases visibility, control, and automation of enterprise real estate management, capital project, space management, facility maintenance, and energy management requirements. IWMS often has to be integrated with various IT solutions, such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Resources (HR), and Building Management System (BMS), as these systems contain data that is relevant for facility management processes. IWMS helps facility managers connect the external providers to the facility processes, by giving them access to the authorized functions in the IWMS. By deployment type, On-premises segment to lead the market during the forecast period The on-premises deployment type refers to the installation of software and solutions in the premises of organization. The organization is responsible for maintaining the solution and all its related processes. The deployment of on-premises facility management solutions requires dedicated infrastructure and servers. Organizations that can afford to manage dedicated servers, usually deploy on-premises solutions. The on-premises deployment type also offers offline data analytics and configuration and provides better control over systems and data. The on-premises deployment of facility management solutions requires dedicated IT staff for the maintenance and support of the high-end IT infrastructure. North America to lead the market share in 2020 North America is projected to lead the facility management market during the forecast period. The presence of economically and technologically advanced countries such as the US and Canada, the adoption of new and emerging technologies, and strong financial position are some of the major factors that help organizations in North America have a competitive edge over others. The region consists of developed countries with well-established infrastructures, which help generate huge demand for facility management solutions. Enterprises in the government and public administration vertical are also adopting facility management solutions, and the vertical would provide high opportunities for the growth of the facility management market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing penetration of cloud platforms has increased the demand for cloud facility management solutions. In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the facility management market. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Facility Management Market4.2 North America Facility Management Market, by Offering and Country, 20204.3 Facility Management Market, by Offering, 20204.4 Facility Management Market, by Service, 20204.5 Facility Management Market, by Deployment Type, 20204.6 Facility Management Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 20254.7 Facility Management Market, by Vertical, 20204.8 Facility Management Market: Major Countries 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Surging Demand for Cloud-Based Facility Management Solutions5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Facility Management Solutions Integrated With Intelligent Software5.2.1.3 Growing Focus of Enterprises to Comply With Regulatory Policies5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of IoT and Ai in Facility Management Solutions5.2.1.5 Growing Inclination to Use Advanced Technologies to Maintain Sustainability at Workplaces5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Managerial Awareness and Standardization5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Outsourcing Facility Management Operations5.2.3.2 Increasing Focus on Integrating Bim With Facility Management Solutions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Integration of Facility Management With Legacy Erp Systems5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled or Expert Workforce5.3 Industry Trends5.3.1 Value Chain Analysis5.3.2 Ecosystem5.3.3 Regulatory Bodies in Facility Management Market5.3.3.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso) Standards5.3.3.2 European Committee for Standardization (Cen)5.3.3.3 British Standards Institution (Bsi)5.3.3.4 Department of Corrections (Doc)5.3.3.5 South African Bureau of Standards (Sabs)5.3.4 Emerging Technologies5.3.4.1 Drones5.3.4.2 Machine Learning and IoT5.3.4.3 Building Information Modeling5.3.4.4 Augmented Reality5.3.5 Facility Management, by Type5.3.5.1 In-House Facility Management5.3.5.2 Outsourced Facility Management5.3.5.3 Integrated Facility Management5.3.6 Industry Use Cases5.3.6.1 Use Case 1: Trimble Space Scheduling Helped Withers Worldwide Meet Challenge of Increasing Demands for Space Bookings in Agile Global Workplace5.3.6.2 Use Case 2: Accruent Helped Co-Operative Group to Strengthen Asset Monitoring, Preventative Maintenance, and Regulatory Compliance5.3.6.3 Use Case 3: Ioffice Helped Abb to Standardize and Simplify Facility Operations5.3.6.4 Use Case: Jadetrack Helped Sarnova to Identify Ways to Save Energy and Reduce Supplier Charges 6 Facility Management Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.3 Services 7 Facility Management Market, by Deployment Type7.1 Introduction7.2 On-Premises7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers7.2.2 On-Premises: Impact of Covid-19 on Market7.3 Cloud7.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers7.3.2 Cloud: Impact of Covid-19 on Market 8 Facility Management Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers8.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Impact of Covid-19 on Market8.3 Large Enterprises8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers8.3.2 Large Enterprises: Impact of Covid-19 on Market 9 Facility Management Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers9.2.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.3 It and Telecom9.3.1 It and Telecom: Market Drivers9.3.2 It and Telecom: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.4 Government and Public Administration9.4.1 Government and Public Administration: Market Drivers9.4.2 Government and Public Administration: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.5 Healthcare9.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers9.5.2 Healthcare: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.6 Education9.6.1 Education: Market Drivers9.6.2 Education: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.7 Retail9.7.1 Retail: Market Drivers9.7.2 Retail: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.8 Energy and Utilities9.8.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers9.8.2 Energy and Utilities: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.9 Manufacturing9.9.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers9.9.2 Manufacturing: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.10 Construction and Real Estate9.10.1 Construction and Real Estate: Market Drivers9.10.2 Construction and Real Estate: Impact of Covid-19 on Market9.11 Others 10 Facility Management Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Middle East and Africa10.6 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Key Market Developments11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements11.3.2 Business Expansions11.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations11.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions 12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions12.2.1 Star12.2.2 Emerging Leaders12.2.3 Pervasive12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.4 Market Ranking12.5 Company Profiles12.5.1 Introduction12.5.2 IBM12.5.3 Oracle12.5.4 Sap12.5.5 Trimble12.5.6 Accruent12.5.7 Mri Software12.5.8 Planon12.5.9 Service channel 12.5.10 Service Works Global 12.5.11 Facilities Management Express (Fmx)12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview12.7 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions12.7.1 Progressive Companies12.7.2 Responsive Companies12.7.3 Dynamic Companies12.7.4 Starting Blocks12.8 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix, 202012.9 Startup/SME Profiles12.9.1 Causeway Technologies12.9.2 Fm: Systems12.9.3 Spacewell12.9.4 Ioffice12.9.5 Fsi12.9.6 Archibus12.9.7 Archidata12.9.8 Jadetrack12.9.9 Upkeep Maintenance Management 12.9.10 Apleona 12.9.11 Facilityone Technologies 12.9.12 Officespace Software 12.9.13 Facilio 12.9.14 Efacility 12.9.15 Emaint 12.9.16 Axxerion USA 13 Appendix

