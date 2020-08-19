Global Facial Recognition Market Forecast 2019-2028

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGSThe global facial recognition market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.41%, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. The key factors promoting the market growth include the growing need for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security, technological advancements in recognition systems, and rising adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics division.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953071/?utm_source=PRN MARKET INSIGHTSFacial recognition is characterized by a biometrics software technology used for individual authentication and identification.The process is implemented by comparing an individualâ€™s facial features extracted from an image, which are then stored within a database.Several facial recognition systems integrated with cloud computing are gradually being initiated into the market because of technological innovations.Moreover, manufacturers have developed superior technologies, like, 'spin-off from terotechnology' to deliver a cloud-based recognition and face detection service.Improvements in facial recognition software, like SDK, improve the precision and accuracy by recognizing distinct facial characteristics. Thus, the enhanced quality of products increases awareness among users, subsequently causing an increased and worldwide adoption of facial recognition biometrics.On the other hand, consumers refrain from choosing facial recognition solutions, as governments across the world regulate data usage without their consent, which in turn restricts data storage. As a result, the rising data privacy apprehensions among consumers are expected to hamper the global facial recognition market growth. REGIONAL INSIGHTSThe geographical segmentation of the global facial recognition market comprises Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world. Technical advancements in recognition systems and the thriving Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, integrated with governments' initiative to ensure the safety of masses across the Asia Pacific, are attributed to the region's fastest-growing CAGR. COMPETITIVE INSIGHTSVital competitive strategies implemented by market vendors include partnerships and acquisitions with industry participants and the introduction of innovative service and products.Moreover, the market comprises established companies that are also prevalent across the hardware and network infrastructure enterprises.Some of the renowned companies in the market are Cognitec Systems GmbH, FaceFirst Inc, Crossmatch, 3M, NEC Corporation, Nuance Communications Inc, etc. Our report offerings include:

Companies mentioned1. 3M 2. COGNITEC SYSTEMS GMBH 3. NEC CORPORATION 4. FACEFIRST INC 5. NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC 6. CROSSMATCH 7. ANIMETRICS INC 8. DAON INC 9. PANASONIC CORPORATION 10. GEMALTO NV (THALES GROUP) 11. AWARE INC12. FACEPHI BIOMETRIC SA 13. AYONIX CORPORATION 14. IDEMIA FRANCE SAS 15. FUJITSURead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953071/?utm_source=PRN About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

