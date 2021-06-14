Global Facial Aesthetics Market To Witness $ 1.45 Billion Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial aesthetics market is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial aesthetics market is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The facial aesthetics market report on the facial aesthetics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers and the growing geriatric population.

The facial aesthetics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising number of cosmetic surgeons and physicians as one of the prime trends driving the facial aesthetics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The facial aesthetics market covers the following areas:

Facial Aesthetics Market SizingFacial Aesthetics Market ForecastFacial Aesthetics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Adoderm GmbH

Alma Lasers GmbH

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Contura Ltd.

Galderma SA

Ipsen Pharma SA

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Teoxane SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Botulinum toxin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dermal fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

