Global Face Mask Market Report 2020: Market Is Expected To Reach $31.83 Billion By 2027 - Ramping Up Of Production Lines By Industry Participants And Novel Strategies

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Mask Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type; By Distribution Channel; By Regions - Segment Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Face Mask market size is expected to reach USD 31.83 billion by 2027, according to the study.The demand for face mask has witnessed robust growth in the recent past and this trend is expected to continue till 2027. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended to use face mask in home as well as in Production of face masks is an extremely complex process and has a lot of dynamics attached to it. In addition, to the masks, several auxiliary items such as ear loops, packaging, metal strips among others also need to be manufactured.With the scale of the huge demand amidst the pandemic, the whole face mask manufacturing and its supply chain are under a lot of pressure. The pre-pandemic production capacities were not enough to meet the meteoric demand rise and hence, in major manufacturing hubs such as China, companies scrambled their operating systems to ramp up their production.Companies in China are now operating at 110% of their capacity and even this production is not able to meet the global demand. The country has increased its manufacturing capacity by 20 times as compared to February of masks ranging from N-95 to cloth masks. Even factories producing mobile phones, shoes, automotive, diapers, sanitary pads among others have been modified to meet the rising demand of face masks. Such trends have put the supply chain of face masks under tremendous pressure.Government initiatives in helping companies in China to transition into face masks manufacturing hubs and granting subsidies has resulted in a rapid rise in new entrants. Provincial regulators are working in full-time to provide licenses to these new participants. However, adherence to globally accepted standards and quality norms remain a cause of concern. Italy has eased restrictions as of now and is in phase 2 widely termed as living with the virus phase. Wearing of masks has become mandatory due to the regulations prescribed by the government in order to curb the spread of the virus. According to Consumer associations in the country, only 25% of pharmacies had these capped masks for sale.There were also difficulties in the overall supply chain management of these capped masks as many of the batches that were earmarked for supply to drugstores did not reach their destination. Authorities in the country also took concentrated efforts to boost the production of the masks and announced intentions to set up a consortium of companies. The intention of the Italian government to speed up the overall exit process of lockdown is expected to greatly benefit the demand for face masks in the country.Moreover, the key players involved in the global Face Mask Market include, Moldex, Shanghai Dasheng, Kimberly-Clark, BDS, Gerson, Halyard Healthcare, SAS Safety Corp., Honeywell, Irema, KOWA, 3M, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, CM, Sinotextiles, DACH,Te Yin, Hakugen, and Uvex among others are key players in the market.Product launch, merger & acquisition, and partnerships encompass key players' strategies to preserve and capture the most important share of the global market. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Stakeholders Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Research Methodology Chapter 4. Face Masks Market Insights4.1. Face Masks - Industry snapshot4.2. Face Masks Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Ramping up of production lines by industry participants and novel strategies adopted by them4.2.1.2. Favorable trends resulting in market growth4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Volatility in production and raw material prices4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.4. PEST Analysis4.5. Face masks -Value Chain4.6. Face Masks Market Industry trends Chapter 5. Face Masks Market Assessment by Product Type, 2017-2027 (Million Units, USD Million)5.1. Introduction5.2. Respirators5.2.1. N-Series5.2.1.1. N-95 (FFp2)5.2.1.2. N-995.2.1.3. N-100 (FFp3)5.2.2. R-Series5.2.3. P-Series5.2.3.1. P-955.2.3.2. P-1005.3. Surgical Mask5.4. Cloth Face Mask Chapter 6. Global Face Masks Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027 (Million Units, USD Million)6.1. Introduction6.2. E-Commerce6.3. Hospital pharmacies6.4. Retail suppliers6.5. Supermarket6.6. Other Distribution Channels Chapter 7. Face Masks Market Assessment by Geography, 2017-2027 (Million Units, USD Million) Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis8.2. Product Launch8.3. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions8.4. Key Manufacturers - By Country8.5. Key Distributors - By Country Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Business Overview9.2. Financial Snapshot9.3. Products and Services9.4. Recent Developments

