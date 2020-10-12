Global Face Mask Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, Material, Nature, And Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Mask Market by Type, Material, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face mask market size was valued at $1,523.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $ 2,455.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. Face mask is a type protective mask that serves to protect against airborne diseases such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, and measles. The mask is a half face mask, which protects the nose, chin, and mouth. Moreover, an increase in demand for surgical masks owing to its advanced usage in the field of medical surgery and diagnosis boosts the growth of the face mask market. In addition, availability of reusable surgery mask in the hospitals and also for public use is the major trend in the face mask market.The increase in penetration of various online portals in the developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts, attracts the consumer to purchase face mask through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boost the growth of the face mask market.The athletic wear company Under Armor has come up with an innovative new surgical mask, which is made up of a single piece of fabric and it does not require any sewing. Owing to this innovative idea, face mask can be produced rapidly in large quantities to meet the requirements of medical workers, who are on the front lines of the COVID19 crisis. In addition, Under Armor is producing the face mask at a pace of 1 lakh a week to fill this demand and supply gap which occurred due to COVID19.This move is expected to augment the growth of the face mask market. However, A surge in prices and a rise in popularity of face masks such as N95 respirator, surgical mask, and dust mask have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are usually available in the developing economies where customers are highly price-sensitive. This factor hampers the sale of the existing original face mask brands in these economies.The face mask market is segmented into type, material, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, N95 respirators and dust mask. By material, it is bifurcated into cotton, polypropylene, and others. By nature, it is categorized into reusable and disposable. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies, convenience stores, online, and others. By Region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the footwear market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities. The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share. The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the surgical mask segment dominated the global face mask market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By material, the polypropylene segment accounted for highest share in the face mask market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027.

By nature, the disposable segment led the global face mask market demand in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the pharmacies segment was the major shareholder in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2027.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest face mask market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Worldwide Coronavirus Outbreak.3.3.1.2. Rising Consumer Awareness Regarding Airborne Infections3.3.1.3. Rise in Government Investment in Face Mask3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Availability of Counterfeit Products3.3.2.2. Devastating Effect of Face Masks on the Environment3.3.3. Opportunity3.3.3.1. Innovative Products3.3.3.2. Increase in Social Media Marketing Chapter 4: Global Face Mask Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Surgical Mask4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Dust Mask4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. N95 Respirators4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5: Global Face Mask Market, by Material5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Cotton5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Polypropylene5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Others5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6: Global Face Mask Market, by Nature6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Reusable6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3. Disposable6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7: Global Face Mask Market, by Distribution Channel7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Hypermarket/Supermarket7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country7.2. Pharmacies7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country7.3. Convenience Stores7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country7.4. Online7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country7.5. Others7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 8: Face Mask Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape9.1. Competitive Dashboard9.2. Competitive Heatmap9.3. Product Mapping9.4. Top Winning Strategies9.5. Top Player Positioning Chapter 10: Company Profiles 10.1.3M Company10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Key Executive10.1.3. Company Snapshot10.1.4. Operating Business Segments10.1.5. Product Portfolio10.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.2. Honeywell10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Key Executive10.2.3. Company Snapshot10.2.4. Operating Business Segments10.2.5. Product Portfolio10.2.6. R&D Expenditure10.2.7. Business Performance10.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Key Executive10.3.3. Company Snapshot10.3.4. Operating Business Segments10.3.5. Product Portfolio10.3.6. R&D Expenditure10.3.7. Business Performance10.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.4. Prestige Ameritech10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Key Executives10.4.3. Company Snapshot10.4.4. Operating Business Segments10.4.5. Product Portfolio10.4.6. R&D Expenditure10.4.7. Business Performance10.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.5. Alpha Protech10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Key Executive10.5.3. Company Snapshot10.5.4. Operating Business Segments10.5.5. Product Portfolio10.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.6. Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Key Executives10.6.3. Company Snapshot10.6.4. Operating Business Segments10.6.5. Product Portfolio10.7. Moldex-Metric, Inc.10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Key Executive10.7.3. Company Snapshot10.7.4. Operating Business Segments10.7.5. Product Portfolio10.7.6. R&D Expenditure10.7.7. Business Performance10.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments10.8. The Gerson Company10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Key Executives10.8.3. Company Snapshot10.8.4. Operating Business Segments10.8.5. Product Portfolio10.9. Cardinal Health10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Key Executive10.9.3. Company Snapshot10.9.4. Operating Business Segments10.9.5. Product Portfolio10.9.6. R&D Expenditure10.9.7. Business Performance10.10. Cambridge Mask Co10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Key Executive10.10.3. Company Snapshot10.10.4. Operating Business Segments10.10.5. Product Portfolio10.10.6. R&D Expenditure10.10.7. Business Performance10.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5tlqt

