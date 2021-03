Global Facade Market Size, Share & Trends Report 2021-2028: Increase In Demand For Constructing Designs With Ventilated Facades

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Facade Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facade market size is expected to reach USD 336.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is estimated to witness healthy growth over the forecast period owing to the development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as visually appealing texture.

Moreover, this exterior building face carries the attribute of both appearance and superior performance in a mode, unlike any other building system, which is expected to fuel the demand for the product over the next few years. The soaring need to lower heating and air-conditioning costs and achieve energy-efficiency is slated to stir up the demand for facades over the coming years. Growing focus on the development of sustainable products is likely to work in favor of the market.The burgeoning popularity of green buildings and surging demand for high-transparency glasses that allow passage of light, while maintaining heat resistance, are poised to shape the future of the market. The market is projected to witness the application for high-performance and energy-saving solar control facades, which will contribute to higher economic benefits and eco-sustainability. Furthermore, the initiatives and regulations by government bodies, technological advancements, and the need for energy conservation are estimated to propel the market growth over the next seven years.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI), a non-profit building assessment and certification organization in the U.S., awards ratings and prescribes principles for reducing the environmental impact. Such principles opted by companies may further spur the growth of the smart buildings industry, thereby stimulating the demand for smart building monitoring through facades.Incidences of severe building fires have prompted public concern over the safety of facade materials. Facade materials play a vital role in fire safety as it is the outer part of the building that is directly in contact with fire. In addition, it is essential to select the cladding material at the design stage based on material combustion characteristics to significantly protect the buildings from fire. Thus, it is estimated to fuel the overall facade demand globally from 2021 to 2028.Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the overall construction and real estate industry and subsequently, hampered market growth. However, with the announcement of economic relief packages across key countries, such as the U.S., India, the U.K., Germany, and others, the demand for facades is anticipated to see notable growth over the next seven years. Facade Market Report Highlights

By product, the ventilated facades segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its energy-saving advantages and rich aesthetics

Various government initiatives towards infrastructure development and a rise in the PPP model are encouraging the construction of commercial properties across the globe, which is subsequently propelling the market growth

The commercial end-use segment held the leading revenue share in 2020 owing to the significant adoption of facade products for buildings in commercial applications, such as offices, airports, stadiums, and hotels, globally

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing construction of new commercial and industrial buildings in China , India , and Southeast Asia

dominated the market with a share of over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the growing construction of new commercial and industrial buildings in , , and Several prominent players are strategically concentrating on establishing partnerships and agreements to acquire big projects in order to boost their overall sales and profitability

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market driver analysis3.3.1.1. Economic and environmental benefits offered3.3.1.1.1. Saves cost3.3.1.1.2. Energy efficient3.3.1.2. The rise in the construction of commercial, residential, and industrial properties globally3.3.1.3. Smart building monitoring3.3.1.4. The increase in demand for constructing designs with ventilated facades3.3.2. Market restraint analysis3.3.2.1. Design & renovation challenges3.3.2.2. Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis3.3.3.1. The advent of media/digital facades3.4. Key opportunities Prioritized3.5. Industry analysis - Porter's five forces3.6. Industry Analysis - PESTLE analysis3.7. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.8. Raw material outlook3.8.1. Reinforced plastics3.8.2. Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRC)3.8.3. Bio-based plastics Chapter 4. Facade Product Outlook4.1. Facade Market, By Product, 2020 & 20284.2. Ventilated facades4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2.3. Curtain walls4.2.4. Others4.3. Non-ventilated facades Chapter 5. Facade End-use Outlook5.1. Facade Market, By End Use, 2020 & 20285.2. Commercial5.3. Residential5.4. Industrial Chapter 6. Facade Regional Outlook6.1. Facade Market, By Region, 2020 & 2028 Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis7.1. Company/competition categorization (key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)7.2. Vendor Landscape7.3. Company Analysis Tools Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.)

Aluplex

Bouygues

Enclos

EOS Framing Limited

Saint-Gobain Group

AFS International B.V.

Kingspan Group

Lindner Group

Fundermax

Gartner (Permasteelisa Group)

HansenGroup

Hochtief

National Enclosure Company, LLC.

Schuco International ( OTTO FUCHS KG )

) Skanska

Trimo d.o.o.

Norsk Hydro ASA

YKK AP Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivc1qw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-facade-market-size-share--trends-report-2021-2028-increase-in-demand-for-constructing-designs-with-ventilated-facades-301253008.html

SOURCE Research and Markets