Global Eye Tracking Market (2020 To 2025) - Penetration Of Eye-Tracking Technology In AR/VR Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Tracking Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Tracking Type (Remote and Mobile), Application (Assistive Communication, and Human Behavior & Market Research), Vertical, and Geography- Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye tracking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2020 to 2025, to reach USD 1,098 million by 2025 from USD 368 million in 2020. The rising adoption of eye tracking technology for personalized advertisements and consumer research and surging demand for eye tracking-based assistive communication devices are key driving factors for the eye tracking market growth. However, the lack of technical standardization and the high cost of equipment are a few of the factors hindering the growth of the eye tracking market.

The market for automotive & transportation vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The eye tracking market for the automotive & transportation vertical is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rise in the adoption of eye tracking technology in the automotive & transportation vertical for integration in driver monitoring systems is the major reason for the high growth of this vertical in the eye tracking market. Eye tracking technology is considered as an effective technology to detect drowsy or distracted drivers due to which this technology is increasingly being integrated into driver monitoring systems.

Software segment expected to grow at the fastest rate in the eye tracking market from 2020 to 2025.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. The growth in the software market can be predominantly attributed to the rising expenditure in market research activities by large FMCG companies and retailers. Leading eye-tracking service providers are generating revenue from large FMCGs and retailers by offering eye-tracking based user data and preferences. The use of eye-tracking software for training services in the automotive and aviation sectors are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

APAC to witness highest growth in market during forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the eye tracking market during the forecast period. A number of untapped verticals and applications; and growing awareness about eye tracking technology are expected to contribute to the fast growth of the eye tracking market in the region. Consumer electronics and automotive verticals are expected to demonstrate higher growth compared with other verticals in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the eye tracking market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 3.1 Eye-Tracking Market: Post Covid-193.1.1 Realistic Scenario3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Eye-Tracking Market4.2 Eye-Tracking Market, by Tracking Type4.3 Eye-Tracking Market in North America, by Country and Vertical4.4 Eye-Tracking Market, by Application4.5 Eye-Tracking Market, by Country (2020) 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Eye-Tracking-Based Assistive Communication Devices to Drive Market: Covid-19 Expected to Negatively Impact Demand from Assistive Communication Application in Short Term5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Eye-Tracking Technology in Advertisement and Consumer Research5.2.1.3 Increasing Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in Automotive & Transportation Industry, Especially in Driver Monitoring Systems, Driving Market: Covid-19 Expected to Hinder Penetration Rate5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Growth in Gesture Recognition Market5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Penetration of Eye-Tracking Technology in Ar/Vr Devices5.2.3.2 Integration of Consumer Electronics Devices with Eye-Tracking Technology5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Eye-Tracking Technology in Emerging Regions5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Technological Standardization5.2.4.2 High Cost of Eye-Tracking Systems Hinder Its Penetration in High-Volume Applications5.2.4.3 Hindrance in Eye-Tracking Market Supply Chain Due to Covid-195.3 Overview of Related and Adjacent Market Reports5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Use Cases5.5.1 Tobii and Prc-Saltillo Worked Together on Look Eye Tracker5.5.2 Tobii and Righteye Collaborated to Help Healthcare Professionals and Performance Specialists for Better Treatment of Their Patients and Clients5.5.3 Looxid Labs Combined Vr Headset with Eye-Tracking and Eeg Sensors Which Helps Researchers Easily Integrate Vr Into Their Research5.5.4 Lumen Research, Through Eye-Tracking Technology, Helped British Gas in Enhancing Their Digital Display Advertising 6 Eye-Tracking Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Remote Eye Trackers Dominate Eye-Tracking Market for Hardware6.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Hardware6.3 Software6.3.1 Eye-Tracking Market for Software is Expected to Grow at Highest Rate6.4 Research & Consulting Services6.4.1 with Advancement and Growing Popularity of Eye-Tracking Technology Demand for This Technology Based Research & Consulting Services is on Rise 7 Eye-Tracking Market, by Tracking Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Remote Tracking7.2.1 Hardware Segment is Dominating in Remote Eye-Tracking Market7.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Remote Eye-Tracking Market7.3 Mobile Tracking7.3.1 Freedom of Movement Offered by Mobile Eye Trackers is Key Driving Factor for Mobile Eye-Tracking Market 8 Eye-Tracking Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Assistive Communication8.2.1 Assistive Communication to Grow Due to Increased Awareness and Product Affordability8.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Assistive Communication Application in Eye-Tracking Market8.3 Human Behaviour and Research8.3.1 Study of Human Behavior and Research Using Eye-Tracking Devices Helps Marketers to Invest Carefully in Marketing Program8.4 Other Applications8.4.1 Ar/Vr8.4.2 Automotive Vehicles8.4.3 Consumer Applications 9 Eye-Tracking Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Retail and Advertisement9.2.1 Eye-Tracking Technology Helps in Creating Targeted, Focused, and Impactful Content9.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Retail & Advertisement Vertical9.3 Consumer Electronics9.3.1 Technological Advancement, Price Reduction, and Fast Adoption of Eye-Tracking Devices Propelling Their Use in Consumer Electronic Products9.4 Healthcare & Research Labs9.4.1 Assistive Communication Makes Most Prominent Use of Eye-Tracking Technology in Healthcare9.4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Healthcare & Research Labs9.5 Government, Defense, and Aerospace9.5.1 North American Region Accounted for Largest Share of Eye-Tracking Devices in Government, Defense, and Aerospace Vertical9.6 Automotive & Transportation9.6.1 Automotive Companies Using Eye-Tracking Devices to Enhance Driver Safety9.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Eye-Tracking Market for Automotive & Transportation9.7 Others 10 Eye-Tracking Market, by Mounting Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Head Mounted10.3 Wheelchair Mounted10.4 Table/Device Mounted 11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Apac11.5 Row 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Eye-Tracking Market12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.3.1 Visionary Leaders12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators12.3.3 Innovators12.3.4 Emerging Companies12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (20 Players)12.6 Competitive Situations and Trends12.6.1 Product Launches & Developments12.6.2 Expansions & Acquisitions12.6.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Tobii13.2.2 Seeing Machines13.2.3 Sr Research13.2.4 Eyetech Digital Systems13.2.5 Smart Eye13.2.6 Eyetracking13.2.7 Prs in Vivo13.2.8 Eyegaze13.2.9 Ergoneers 13.2.10 Iscan13.3 Right-To-Win13.4 Other Companies13.4.1 Pupil Labs13.4.2 Imotions13.4.3 Gazepoint13.4.4 Eyesee13.4.5 Converus13.4.6 Mirametrix13.4.7 Alea Technologies13.4.8 Lumen Research13.4.9 Irisbond 13.4.10 Beijing 7Invensun Technology 14 Adjacent and Related Markets14.1 Introduction14.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market14.2.1 Market Definition14.2.2 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Industry14.2.3 Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Region14.3 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market14.3.1 Market Definition14.3.2 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Technology14.3.3 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Application Area14.3.4 Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, by Region14.4 Virtual Reality Market14.4.1 Market Definition14.4.2 Virtual Reality Market, by Technology14.4.3 Virtual Reality Market, by Application14.4.4 Virtual Reality Market, by Region 15 Appendix15.1 Insights of Industry Experts15.2 Discussion Guide15.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal15.4 Available Customizations15.5 Related Reports15.6 Author Detail

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3g7uw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-eye-tracking-market-2020-to-2025---penetration-of-eye-tracking-technology-in-arvr-devices-presents-opportunities-301115640.html

SOURCE Research and Markets