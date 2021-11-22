Global Extruders Industry Assessment 2021-2026 - Rise In Automation Worldwide Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extruders Market by Extruder Type (Single-Screw, Twin-Screw, Ram), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods), and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extruders market is estimated to be USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2026. The extruders market is driven mainly by growing demand for construction industry. However, strict government regulations and huge investment is expected to restrain the market growth.

There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. The domestic and foreign investments in the building & construction industry have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the extruders market. The construction industry in the Middle East & Africa is also experiencing high growth, driving the demand for extruders. The outlook on industrialization in Sub-Saharan Africa is positive, which is driving the extruders market.

Building & Construction is expected to be the largest end-use industry of the extruders market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Building & Construction end-use industry holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. The rapid growth of the building & construction industry, along with large-scale investments in infrastructure projects in emerging economies, have led to an increase in the demand for extruded products, such as windows and door frame systems, curtain walling, roofing & exterior cladding, space frame systems, canopies, and arches, which in turn, is fueling the demand for extruders.

High economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for extruders in the region

APAC is the largest market for extruders, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Extruder manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for infrastructure, building & construction and automotive industry. The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here. Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

Research Coverage

This report segments the market for extruders based on extruder type, end-use industry and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for extruders.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Plastic and Metal Products



Growing Demand for New and Advanced Vehicles



High Investment in Building & Construction Industry

Restraints

High Initial and Maintenance Cost of Machines

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Extruded Products



Rise in Automation

Challenges

COVID-19 Impact on the Market



Manufacturing Special Purpose Machines

Case Study Analysis

A Case Study on Alphapet & Smartduty Extrusion Lines

A Case Study on Conex NG for Corrugated Pipe Extrusion

Companies Profiled

Hillenbrand, Inc.

Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd. (Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.)

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.

Kraussmaffei Group GmbH

Battenfeld-Cincinnati

NFM

Clextral

Leistritz AG

Davis-Standard LLC

Boco Pardubice Machines S.R.O.

Pressezzi Extrusion S.p.A.

Theysohn Group

Everplast Machinery Co. Ltd.

Breyer GmbH Maschinenfabrik

Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

Gneuss Inc.

Jingu Group

Useon Extrusion Machinery Co. Ltd.

SML Maschinegesellschaft Mbh

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd.

Extruder Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH

Cheng-Hua Machinery Co. Ltd.

Etem

Omipa Extrusion Machinery

Faygo Union

