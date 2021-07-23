Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market (2020 To 2025) - By Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market (2020-2025) by Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is estimated to be USD 295.3 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 467.2 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as the rising number of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and/or cardiac failure followed by increasing dependence on a life support machine in event of an organ failure has created a demand for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines (ECMO) thereby driving the market growth. Also, the growing requirement of ECMO machines during pre and post surgeries in hospitals is further facilitating the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost and complexities such as bleeding, infections, etc are likely to restrain the market growth. Device failure and lack of skilled professionals are some key challenges to the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is segmented further based on Components, Modality, Application, Patient Type, End-User, and Geography.By Components, the market is classified as Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula, and Accessories. Amongst all, the oxygenators segment is expected to hold a major share.By Modality, the market is classified as veno-arterial, veno-venous, and arterio-venous. Amongst all, the veno-arterial segment is expected to hold a major share.By Application, the market is classified as respiratory, cardiac, and ECPR. Amongst all, the respiratory segment is expected to hold the major share. By Patient Type, the market is classified as neonates, pediatric, and adult. Amongst all, the adult segment accounted for the largest share.By End User, the market is classified as hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory centers, and others. Amongst all, the hospital segment holds the highest market share.By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Liva Nova PLC has stated that its cardiopulmonary products are now being permitted in the U.S. for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy by the USFDA for greater than six hours - 22nd April 20202. Terumo Cardiovascular (a subsidiary of Terumo Corp.) and CytoSorbents Corporation, have formed a collaboration to exclusively sell CytoSorb therapy along with Terumo ECMO machines in ten COVID-19 hotspot states in the U.S. - 24th August 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Alung Technologies, Braile Biomedical, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Elsius Biomedical Inc., Eurosets Srl, Getinge Group, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Origen Biomedical, Spectrum Medical, Terumo Corporation etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Rising number of acute respiratory and/or cardiac failure 4.2.1.2 Higher need of a life support machine due to the poor functioning of body organs4.2.1.3 Growing requirement during critical pre and post surgeries in hospitals4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 High Cost 4.2.2.2 Complex and high-risk therapy4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Miniaturization of ECMO machines4.2.3.2 Technological advancement in ECMO machines4.2.3.3 Reduced mortality rate 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Device failure 4.2.4.2 Lack skilled professionals4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Modality6.1 Introduction 6.2 Veno-venous ECMO6.3 Veno-arterial ECMO 6.4 Arterio-venous ECMO 7 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Components7.1 Introduction 7.2 Pumps7.2.1 Roller Pumps7.2.2 Centrifugal Pumps7.3 Oxygenator 7.4 Controllers 7.5 Cannula 7.6 Accessories 8 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Application8.1 Introduction 8.2 Respiratory Applications 8.3 Cardiac Applications 8.4 Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) 9 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Patient Type9.1 Introduction 9.2 Neonates9.3 Pediatric 9.4 Adult10 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Hospitals 10.3 Home Care Settings 10.4 Ambulatory Centers 10.5 Others 11 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Funding 13 Company Profiles13.1 Abbott Laboratories 13.2 ALung Technologies 13.3 Braile Biomedical 13.4 Edwards Lifesciences Corp 13.5 Elsius Biomedical Inc. 13.6 Eurosets Srl 13.7 Getinge Group 13.8 LivaNova PLC 13.9 Medtronic Inc. 13.10 MicroPort Scientific Corporation 13.11 Nipro Corporation 13.12 Origen Biomedical 13.13 Spectrum Medical 13.14 Terumo Corporation 13.15 XENIOS AG (Fresenius Medical Care AG)13.16 Hemovent GmbH13.17 Fresenius Medical Care AG 13.18 Siemens AG 13.19 Agilent Technologies 13.20 Medos Medizintechnik AG 14 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/148x1h

