Global Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Report 2020 Featuring Aferetica, Alung Technologies, ESTOR, Getinge, Medica, Medtronic, Xenios

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices estimated at US$59.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$81 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Extracorporeal CO2 Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposables segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U. S. Market is Estimated at $17.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGRThe Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$17.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aferetica Srl

Alung Technologies, Inc.

ESTOR S. P. A

Getinge AB

Medica SpA

Medtronic PLC

Xenios AG

