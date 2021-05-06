Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market To Grow By USD 2.73 Billion Through 2025|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market is poised to grow by USD 2.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The explosive detection equipment market is poised to grow by USD 2.73 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the explosive detection equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in passenger traffic, the enhancement of service life due to effective maintenance, the enhanced security mandate of authorities.

The explosive detection equipment market analysis includes type and geography landscape. This study identifies the enhanced security mandate of authorities as one of the prime reasons driving the explosive detection equipment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The explosive detection equipment market covers the following areas:

Explosive Detection Equipment Market SizingExplosive Detection Equipment Market ForecastExplosive Detection Equipment Market Analysis Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker Corp.

Chemring Group PLC

Cobham Plc

DetectaChem Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

iSENTECH

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

LASER DETECT SYSTEM LLC

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Hand-held detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ground-mounted screeners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

