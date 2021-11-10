Global Experiential Networking Markets, 2021-2026 - AI Will Drive The Experiential Networking Market Through Enterprise And Service Provider Optimization

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Experiential Networking Market by Technology, Use Case, and Solutions 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates experiential networking market opportunities. The report evaluates companies anticipated to be influential in ENI as well as market positioning and strategies. It includes analysis by technology, use case, and solution.The report also assesses experiential networking market opportunities by industry vertical. Quantitative analysis includes global and regional forecasts as well as by leading countries within each region for 2021 through 2026. In addition, the report provides specific recommendations across the ICT and digital technology ecosystem relative to ENI.

Based on a European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) let initiative, experiential networking is a relatively new concept with ETSI forming an Industry Specification Group (ISG) focused on "Experiential Network Intelligence" (ENI) and holding an initial ISG ENI meeting in 2017. These efforts define an "observe-orient-decide-act" control model with the intent that networks will become increasingly more adaptive, supporting intelligent service operations by way of cognitive network management. Accordingly, the core of the experiential networking market is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing.More specifically, ENI will leverage data and contextual information (such as AI-based decision-making) to take actions based on device and system-related events. Responses to events, related processes, and machine learning allows ENI to make automated decisions and provide recommendations for use by other systems such as management and orchestration platforms. This event-driven approach allows the experiential networking market to use various technologies to engage in intelligent analysis necessary for network and service policies and modeling.This policy-based and model-driven approach to the experiential networking market means that data will be leveraged from many sources, and processed by disparate technologies, with a goal of simplifying complex device configuration and monitoring systems. This will also enable improved scalability for telecom and IT networking, which will be a boon for rapidly expanding Internet of Things (IoT) networks and systems as IoT becomes increasingly more voluminous and complex.Like the Intent-Based Networking market for enterprise, ENI is focused on improving man-machine interaction for communications networks. A key goal of ENI is to automate network operations, which will have the effect of fewer errors as well as greater overall operational efficiency and effectiveness. Accordingly, the experiential networking market is intended to use a context-aware, meta-data approach to policy management that takes into consideration changes in user needs, environmental adaptation, and the evolution of business goals.To achieve these goals, proponents propose an ENI framework that takes into consideration policy management, data sources, and the ability to leverage data learning, cognitive computing-based upon context-aware information, and interaction on an inter-system basis (e.g. communications and data sharing between different systems). This approach is intended to leverage available resources with several experiential networking market goals in mind including improving network planning and deployment, optimizing operations, and enhanced service orchestration and management.More tangibly speaking, ENI is intended to de-risk Service Level Agreement (SLA) commitments by removing errors in key human-machine interfaces as well as automating important decision functions such as resource allocation and prioritization necessary to uphold SLAs in support of Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) requirements.As previously mentioned, ENI will use a data-driven approach, using AI and data analytics for automated decision making. For instances requiring human interaction, the experiential networking market incorporates cognitive computing to enhance decision-making. This can be important for delicate areas such as balancing network QoS with end-user QoE, which are sometimes mutually exclusive goals.Use cases within the experiential networking market range from optimizing existing communications service provider applications to offering completely new business customer solutions focused on stringent QoS requirements.Many of these use cases will involve data and decision-making from many sources including the LTE and 5G RAN as well as core network capabilities such as network slicing. Networks will also benefit by including mobile edge computing infrastructure and systems. Specific use cases include intelligent carrier-managed SD-WAN, optimized 5G network slicing management, automatic address allocation for operation IP managed networks, and RF coverage and capacity optimization.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Overview

3.0 Introduction3.1 Experiential Network Management3.1.1 Experiential Computing Systems3.1.2 Augmented Intelligence3.2 Network Types3.3 Market Trends3.4 Standardization3.4.1 European Telecommunications Standards Institute3.4.2 Experiential Networked Intelligence Industry Specification Group

4.0 Technologies Supporting Experiential Networking4.1 AI and Cognitive Technologies4.1.1 Deep Machine Learning4.1.2 Context-Aware Processing4.1.3 Artificial Neural Networks4.1.4 Cognitive Computing4.2 Experiential Solutions4.2.1 Network Configuration and Traffic Management4.2.2 Performance Monitoring and Management4.2.3 Security Management4.2.4 Network Device Management4.2.5 Fault Management4.2.6 IP Address Management4.3 Telecom, Cloud Service Providers, and Enterprise4.4 Traditional vs. IoT Networks4.5 Public vs. Hybrid Cloud Deployment4.6 Virtualization and Integration Service4.7 Network Optimization and Orchestration4.8 Standalone vs. Platform Solutions4.9 SDN, NFV, Network Slicing, and Edge Computing4.10 AI-Driven Network4.11 Self-Driven Networks4.12 Human-Machine Interaction4.13 Communications Service Provider Experience4.14 Data-Driven Network Management4.15 Network Management Analytics

5.0 Company Analysis5.1 Accedian5.2 AppNeta5.3 Aruba Network5.4 Avaya Inc.5.5 BMC Software5.6 Broadcom (CA Technologies)5.7 Cisco5.8 Colasoft5.9 Cubro5.10 Compuware Corporation5.11 Dell EMC5.12 ExtraHop Networks5.13 Extreme Networks5.14 Flowmon Networks5.15 HelpSystems5.16 HPE5.17 Huawei Technology5.18 IBM5.19 Ipswitch5.20 Juniper Networks5.21 Kaseya5.22 Kentik5.23 LiveAction5.24 Zoho Corporation (ManageEngine)5.25 Micro Focus5.26 NETSCOUT5.27 Nokia5.28 Paessler5.29 Riverbed Technology5.30 SevOne5.31 SolarWinds5.32 VIAVI Solutions

6.0 Experiential Networking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 20266.1 Global Experiential Network Management Market 2021 - 20266.2 Regional Experiential Network Management Market 2021 - 2026

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

