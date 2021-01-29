Global EV Battery Swapping For Two- And Three-Wheeler Markets, 2019-2020 & 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Battery Swapping For Two- and Three-Wheeler Market: By Service Type (Pay-Per-Use Model, Subscription Model), Battery Type (Lead Acid, Li-Ion), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing pollution levels in many countries are the primary factors fueling the popularity of electric vehicles. Moreover, the rising requirement for electric two- and three-wheelers in ride hailing and sharing services and the growing deployment of electric three-wheelers for goods and passenger transportation are pushing up the sales of electric two- and electric three-wheelers across the world. The lack of proper charging facilities and the frequent charging requirements of these vehicles pose big problems for vehicle owners.As a result, many organizations are focusing on developing vehicles equipped with battery-swapping features. This eliminates the requirement for the ownership of batteries by the owners of the electric vehicles. Instead, the batteries are owned and supplied by the swapping service providers. The separation of the batteries from the electric vehicles reduces the costs of electric vehicles. This, in turn, makes the prices of electric vehicles either similar to or in some cases, lower than internal engine combustion (ICE) automobiles.The global EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is predicted to surge from 2020 to 2030. The growing popularity of electric scooter sharing service is a key factor fueling the progress of the market. These services have witnessed a sharp rise in popularity in North America in recent years. This is because these services offer better last-mile connectivity and hyper-localized services in comparison to other shared mobility services.Across the globe, the EV battery swapping for two- and three-wheeler market is currently registering the highest growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), as per the observations the publisher. In this region, the market is presently booming in India and China, mainly because of the high population density and the high usage of two-wheelers in these countries. The market is also rapidly progressing in Taiwan, on account of the growing popularity of battery swapping in the country.Hence, it can be said without any doubt that the market would demonstrate rapid expansion throughout the world in the forthcoming years, primarily because of the growing deployment of electric two- and three-wheelers and the rising requirement for battery swapping, on account of the lack of proper charging infrastructure and high prices of lithium-ion batteries, around the world. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Market Indicators4.1 Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market4.2 Global Electric Three-Wheeler Market4.3 Global Home Charger Deployment4.4 Global EVSE Installation Chapter 5. Industry Outlook5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs5.2 Market Dynamics5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 6. Impact of COVID-19 on Global EV Battery Swapping Market6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on EV Battery Swapping Market Chapter 7. Regulatory Framework Chapter 8. Technological Trends8.1 Robotic Systems for EV Battery Swapping8.2 Li-Ion-Battery-Based Electric Rickshaws Chapter 9. EV Charging Station Market Overview9.1 EV Charging Station Market Size and Forecast9.1.1 Home Charger9.1.2 Public AC chargers9.1.3 Public DC chargers9.2 EV Charging infrastructure outlook, by Geography (2014-2030) Chapter 10. Micro Mobility Market Size and Overview10.1 By Service Type10.2 By Region10.3 Rides by Service Type Chapter 11. Battery Swapping in Electric Two- and Three-Wheeler11.1 Comparative Study of Battery Swapping in Two/Three-Wheeler, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle11.2 Battery Swapping in business-to-Business (B2B) Application, Market Size and Forecast (2019-2030)11.2.1 Moto-taxi/Two-wheeler hailing11.2.2 Scooter sharing11.2.3 Scooter/Motorcycle rental11.2.4 Others11.3 Battery Swapping Market Size and Forecast, by Vehicle Category (2019-2030)11.3.1 E-scooter11.3.2 E-motorcycle11.3.3 Kick Scooter11.3.4 Passenger Carrier Three-Wheeler11.3.5 Load Carrier Three-Wheeler11.3.6 Others Chapter 12. Global Market Size and Forecast12.1 By Service Type12.2 By Battery Type12.3 By Vehicle Type12.3.1 Two-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type12.3.2 Three-Wheeler Battery Swapping Market, by Service Type12.4 By Region Chapter 13. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 14. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 15. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 16. RoW Market Size and Forecast Chapter 17. Major Markets: Segment Analysis17.1 Overview Chapter 18. Competitive Landscape18.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings18.2 Partnership Between EV Manufacturers and Swapping Station/Service Providers18.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players18.4 Product Benchmarking of Key Players18.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players Chapter 19. Global Case Studies19.1 Case 1: Gogoro Inc.19.2 Case 2: Ola Electric Mobility19.3 Case 3: IONEX KWANG YANG MOTOR CO. LTD. (Kymco)19.4 Case 4: SUN Mobility Pvt. Ltd.19.5 Case 5: NIO Power Chapter 20. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xlr0l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ev-battery-swapping-for-two--and-three-wheeler-markets-2019-2020--2030-301218030.html

SOURCE Research and Markets