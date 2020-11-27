Global Ethylbenzene Market Report 2020-2025 - Styrene Production To Dominate The Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylbenzene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethylbenzene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for ethylbenzene is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for styrene and increasing usage in the recovery of natural gas. Strict regulations pertaining to the usage of ethylbenzene is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Construction industry dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period, as ethylbenzene finds application as solvent and reagents in the production of various products, such as paints and coatings, adhesives, and cleaning materials.

Industrial expansion in developing countries is likely to act as an opportunity in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Styrene Production to Dominate the Market

Styrene production will have a positive influence on ethylbenzene market demand. Styrene is a precursor to several industrial polymers, including acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polystyrene, styrene-butadiene elastomers and latex, styrene-acrylonitrile resins, and unsaturated polyester.

The aforementioned styrene-based polymers, elastomers, and resins find a wide range of applications in various end-user industries, such as electronics, packaging, agriculture, petrochemicals, and construction.

Polystyrene is majorly used in disposables, packaging and low-cost consumer products. Packaging applications, such as containers, lids, closures, and vending cups are the key end-uses for polystyrene.

Expandable polystyrene beads are majorly used in food and beverage packaging, cushion packaging and insulation. Enhanced grades of resins are used in higher performance applications, including home electronics and appliances.

Styrene acrylic emulsions offer excellent adhesion, gloss development, and water resistance in buildings and deck enamels, thus, boosting the demand for ethylbenzene in the production of styrene.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the MarketThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction and packaging industries, and increasing application as solvent and reagents in paints and coatings, dyes, perfumes, inks, and synthetic rubber in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of ethylbenzene has been increasing in the region.

In January 2018 , construction of a USD 6.8 billion crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex commenced in Barmer, Rajasthan, India by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL). More petrochemical projects are coming up in Asia-Pacific , which is expected to create new demand for ethylbenzene in the coming years.

, construction of a crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex commenced in Barmer, Rajasthan, by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL). More petrochemical projects are coming up in , which is expected to create new demand for ethylbenzene in the coming years. With increasing investments in public infrastructure, renewable energy, infrastructure, and commercial projects, the construction sector is expected to record growth at a moderate pace over the next five years, thereby, improving both consumer and investor confidence, in turn, stimulating the demand of ethylbenzene over the forecast period.

The increasing construction activities, rising automotive production, driven by increasing demand for SUV's and electric vehicles, and the growth in the pharmaceutical industry are driving the ethylbenzene demand.

The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for ethylbenzene consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive LandscapeThe ethylbenzene market is partially fragmented with the top-five players accounting for less than 30% of the market. The major companies include LyondellBasell Industries NV, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Honeywell UOP, and Eni Versalis. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Styrene4.1.2 Increasing Use in Recovery of Natural Gas4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Strict Regulations on the Use of Ethylbenzene4.2.2 Other Restraints4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.5 Technological Snapshot4.5.1 Production Process4.6 Trade Analysis4.7 Price Index4.8 Regulatory Policy Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 Application5.1.1 Styrene5.1.1.1 Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene5.1.1.2 Styrene-Acrylonitrile Resins5.1.1.3 Styrene-Butadiene Elastomers and Latex5.1.1.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins5.1.2 Gasoline5.1.3 Diethylbenzene5.1.4 Natural Gas5.1.5 Paint5.1.6 Asphalt and Naphtha5.2 End-user Industry5.2.1 Packaging5.2.2 Electronics5.2.3 Construction5.2.4 Agriculture5.3 Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players6.4 Company Profiles6.4.1 Cos-Mar Company6.4.2 LyondellBasell Industries6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC6.4.4 Dow6.4.5 Westlake Chemical Corporation6.4.6 Changzhou Dohow Chemical Co. Ltd6.4.7 Eni Versalis6.4.8 Honeywell UOP6.4.9 Carbon Holdings Limited ( Cairo) 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS7.1 Industrial Expansion in Developing Nations7.2 Growing R&D to Explore New ApplicationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udgtpi

