Global ESIM Market To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2026

Edition: 5; Released: February 2021 Executive Engagements: 6632 Companies: 38 - Players covered include Apple Inc; Deutsche Telekom AG; Etisalat; Thales Group; Giesecke & Devrient GmbH; IDEMIA; Infineon Technologies AG; KORE Wireless Group Inc.; NTT Docomo Inc.; NXP Semiconductor N.V.; Sierra Wireless Inc; STMicroelectronics; Telefonica SA ; Vodafone Group Plc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (M2M, Smartphones, Connected Cars, Laptops & Tablets, Wearables, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global eSIM Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026SIM card technology would see a dramatic change in the next few years with the advent of the embedded SIM (eSIM). Presented by the GSMA in 2016, the Embedded SIM Specification is designed to enable mobile network operators and device manufacturers to commence using the specification to provide credentials for connected devices. Also referred to as eUICC, eSIM can be as small as a pinhead and can incorporated into the main circuit of a smartphone, tablet, sensor, wearable, M2M platform, router, or any other cellular device. An eSIM has no initial credentials and can be provisioned over the air (OTA) immediately after the activation of the mobile device. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for eSIM estimated at US$422.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28% over the analysis period. M2M, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.3% CAGR to reach US$776.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 30.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global eSIM market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $170.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $144.4 Million by 2026

The eSIM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$170.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$144.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 31.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 24.6% and 26.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$190.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As demand picks up with IoT technologies maturing and more and varied industries entering the IoT space, use of eSIM is expected to increase in forthcoming years. Operators are also increasingly realizing the cost advantages with such connections and are opening up networks for reaping the benefits of multi-device and bundled subscription plans. eSIMs are also required to have the support of international IoT connectivity with stronger security and lower latency, for a more secure and seamless experience for end-users wherever the IoT device is in the whole world. Also, technology solution providers are trying to solve the many operational, technical and commercial issues pertaining to LPWAN deployment, allowing manufacturers to install new IoT solutions worldwide.

Connected Cars Segment to Reach $363.6 Million by 202

eSIMs, integrated into cars during the production process, offer greater flexibility and capabilities by enabling cars and trucks with cellular connectivity. eSIMs encrypt communications and ensure secure global car connectivity for vehicle systems including eCall emergency solutions, vehicle telematics, navigation among others. The card provides greater flexibility to select or change mobile network service providers and service plans, during the lifetime of connected cars. eSIMs allow automatic network swaps and therefore considered ideal for devices that must pass borders. Auto makers depending on a fixed SIM card are restricted to a single provider, and in event of travel or extend stay in a new country, the card has to be changed to work with a new carrier as it is subject to the local data regulations . In the global Connected Cars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$360 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$40.1 Million by the year 2026. More

