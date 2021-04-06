Global ERP Solution Provider BST Global Announces Brand Evolution

TAMPA, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BST Global unveiled its extensive brand evolution effort on April 1, launching a new mission, logo and website. This month marks 50 years of success, during which the global ERP solution provider has demonstrated continuous evolution in both company focus and product advancement to solve its AEC clients' biggest challenges. This rebranding marks the next phase of forward momentum for the company, aligning with its new mission statement: We help our clients change the world, one project at a time.

We help our clients change the world, one project at a time.

BST Global developed a new logo that has evolved from past versions. The new logo retains the notion of a globe with an abstract twist. It also incorporates two key initials within it: "C" and "B." These initials pay homage to the company's late founder, Carlos A. Baldor Sr., who provided rich vision and leadership for nearly 50 years before his passing in August 2020. This logo tips its hat to his dedication and drive, paying homage to his tremendous passion, kindness and limitless generosity.

"Our client partners are changing the world, one project at a time. Our mission is to help them accomplish this. Our new brand represents the best elements of our past, present and ambitious future," says Javier A. Baldor, Chief Executive Officer of BST Global.

To bring the brand evolution to life, BST Global has launched a new website. The site features all new branding elements, information on upcoming events and product releases, thought-leadership perspectives and more. Social media posts have also been released using the hashtag #BrandNewBST as part of the launch campaign.

ABOUT BST GLOBALBST Global designs, develops and deploys project-based ERP solutions specifically for the world's leading architects, engineers and consultancies around the globe. More than 120,000 professionals across six continents and 65 countries rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation to evolve its products for the greater good.

Contact: Eileen CanadyDirector, Global Marketing ECanady@BSTGlobal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-erp-solution-provider-bst-global-announces-brand-evolution-301260972.html

SOURCE BST Global