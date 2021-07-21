Global Equipment Leasing Software Market (2020 To 2025) - By Equipment Type, Product Type, End-user, Sales Channel And Geography

DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Equipment Leasing Software Market (2020-2025) by Equipment Type, Product Type, End-User, Sales Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Equipment Leasing Software Market is estimated to be $614.25 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.87%.Key factors such as growing demand for different lease products and a constant need for tracking equipment leasing operations such as disbursement schedules, vetting checks, etc are boosting market demand for the equipment leasing software market. Similarly, changes in accounting practices with the use of GAAP and BASEL norms along with the increasing adherence to compliance checks have further supported the market growth.

However, factors such as the high cost of the software along with the lower likelihood of small-scale companies utilizing this software have been a restraint to the market growth. Market SegmentationThe Global Equipment Leasing Software Market is segmented further based on Equipment Type, Product Type, End-User, Sales Channel, and Geography.By Equipment Type, the market is classified as Agriculture, Construction, Manufacturing & Warehouse Tools, Medical & Biotechnology, Office Furniture, IT Hardware & Software, and Transportation. Amongst all, the transportation segment holds the market share.By Product Type, the market is classified as On-Cloud and On-Premise. Amongst all, the on-cloud segment holds the highest market share.By Application/End User, the market is classified as Large Enterprises and SMEs. Amongst all, the large enterprise holds the highest market share.By Sales Channel, the market is classified as Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider and Aftermarket. Amongst all, the Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. Schneider Electric has selected Accruent's Lucernex Lease Administration and Accounting solution to manage its real estate and equipment leases and assure compliance with IFRS 16 lease accounting provisions. 29th October 20192. Nakisa has acquired IMNAT cloud-based Software solution. Through this acquisition, Nakisa wants to expand the company's existing lease accounting product line.- 24th November 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the key companies operating in the market are Accurate Leasing Ltd, Asset Panda, Constellation Financing Systems, International Decision Systems Group, NETSOL Technologies, Odessa Technologies Inc., Q2 Software, Inc., Soft4Leasing, Sopra Steria Group SA, and WHITE CLARKE GROUP LIMITED. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

