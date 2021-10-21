Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market (2021 To 2026) - Expanding Therapeutic Applications Of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Conventional & Wearable Devices, Standard EEG, Video EEG, Ambulatory EEG, EMG, MEG, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices) End User (Hospitals, Neurology Centres, ASC, Home Care Settings) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy, growing preference for ambulatory healthcare and increasing use of wearables, growing demand for continuous monitoring, and the rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, including epilepsy. On the other hand, the high cost of complex epilepsy monitoring procedures and devices and the unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

The conventional devices segment accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020.

Based on products, the epilepsy monitoring devices market has been segmented into wearable devices and conventional devices. The large share of this segment is attributed to rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases including epilepsy.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020. The high incidence of neurological disorders, a growing number of clinical trials for epilepsy monitoring devices, and a large number of end users in the US account for their larger market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Overview4.2 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.3 North America: Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Product and Country (2020)4.4 Regional Mix: Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market (2021-2026)4.5 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Epilepsy5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness of Neurodegenerative Disorders, Including Epilepsy5.2.1.3 Growing Preference for Ambulatory Healthcare and Increasing Use of Wearables5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Continuous Monitoring5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Complex Epilepsy Monitoring Procedures and Devices5.2.2.2 Unfavorable Reimbursement Policies5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices5.2.3.2 Expanding Therapeutic Applications of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices5.2.3.3 High Epilepsy Incidence and Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Professionals5.2.4.2 Issues Related to Product Approval and Commercialization5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5 Regulatory Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Analysis5.7 Patent Analysis5.7.1 Patent Publication Trends5.7.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Conventional Devices6.2.1 Monitoring Devices6.2.1.1 Eeg Devices6.2.1.1.1 Standard Eeg Devices6.2.1.1.1.1 Standard Eeg Devices Accounted for the Largest Share of the Eeg Devices Market6.2.1.1.2 Video Eeg Devices6.2.1.1.2.1 Video Eeg Enables Healthcare Professionals to Observe a Patient During a Seizure Event and Compare the Visuals to the Eeg Results for Better Treatment Planning6.2.1.1.3 Other/Ambulatory Eeg Devices6.2.1.1.3.1 Ambulatory Eeg is More Cost-Effective and Convenient in Comparison with Routine Eeg6.2.1.2 Emg Devices6.2.1.2.1 High Demand for Emg Devices is Mainly due to the Increasing Prevalence of Neuromuscular Diseases6.2.1.3 Meg Devices6.2.1.3.1 Meg Devices are More Technologically Advanced Than Other Monitoring Devices as They Can Simultaneously Measure Data from Several Points on the Surface of the Head6.2.1.4 Other Monitoring Devices6.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation Devices6.2.2.1 Successful Dbs Allows People to Potentially Reduce Their Medications and Improve Their Quality of Life6.3 Wearable Devices6.3.1 High Preference for Wearable Devices due to Ease of Use is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals7.2.1 Hospitals Can Invest in Expensive and Sophisticated Technologies, Owing to Which the Adoption of Epilepsy Monitoring Devices is Higher Among Hospitals7.3 Neurology Centers7.3.1 High Preference for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Brain Disorders at Neurology Centers is a Major Factor Driving Market Growth7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics7.4.1 Patients are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics as a More Convenient Alternative to Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures7.5 Diagnostic Centers7.5.1 Diagnostic Centers Offer Diagnosis and Treatment Options for Various Neurological Conditions - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth7.6 Home Care Settings7.6.1 Growing Need for Long-Term Home Care to Drive Market Growth

8 Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win9.2.1 Overview of the Strategies Adopted by Players in the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market9.3 Competitive Benchmarking9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping9.4.1 Stars9.4.2 Emerging Leaders9.4.3 Pervasive Players9.4.4 Participants9.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies9.5.1 Progressive Companies9.5.2 Dynamic Companies9.5.3 Starting Blocks9.5.4 Responsive Companies9.6 Market Share Analysis9.7 Competitive Scenario

10 Company Profiles10.1 Key Players10.1.1 Natus Medical, Inc.10.1.2 Compumedics Limited10.1.3 Nihon Kohden Corporation10.1.4 The Magstim Co. Ltd.10.1.5 Medtronic plc10.1.6 Empatica, Inc.10.1.7 Masimo Corporation10.1.8 Boston Scientific Corporation10.1.9 Abbott Laboratories, Inc. 10.1.10 Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A. 10.1.11 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 10.1.12 Medpage Ltd. 10.1.13 Livassured B.V. 10.1.14 Mjn Neuroserveis, S.L. 10.1.15 Bioserenity 10.1.16 Neurosoft10.2 Other Players10.2.1 Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.10.2.2 Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC10.2.3 Mitsar Co., Ltd.10.2.4 Rimed10.2.5 Emotiv10.2.6 Cgx (A Cognionics Company)10.2.7 Mindray Medical International Limited10.2.8 Cadwell Industries, Inc.10.2.9 Neurowave Systems, Inc. 10.2.10 Mc10, Inc.

11 Appendix

