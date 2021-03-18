Global Environmental Testing Market 2020-2027 - Rising Emphasis On IAQ In Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Environmental Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Staying Safe & Healthy Amid Rising Pollution & Infectious Diseases Demands More Effective & Efficient Environmental TestingThe global market for Environmental Testing is expected to reach US$ 12.5 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

Declining water and air quality has become a global issue of concern against the backdrop of an expanding human population, and increasing industrial and agricultural activities. In addition climate change portends to cause major alterations to the hydrological cycle. Continued rise in human ailments such as allergies, asthma, infectious diseases and lung cancer are evidence to growing air and water pollution worldwide.

Sewage and chemical waste dumped in water bodies also harm aquatic life and lead to diseases among human and animal life. Water pollution occurs primarily due to introduction of human and industrial wastes into terrestrial water bodies and oceans, affecting not just aquatic life but also affecting the capacity to supply quality water for human needs.

In addition to solid and chemicals wastes, water pollution takes form of thermal pollution and reduction in dissolved oxygen. Fertilizers, release of polluted water, industrial release of chemical and hazardous wastes, and other pollutants cause soil pollution, affecting the quality of soil.

Changing international environmental policies and the increased need to comply with various environmental safety regulations play a significant role in preventing outbreak of environment associated illnesses and threats. With governments, industrial enterprises and general population becoming more engaged in environmental issues, the role and importance of environmental testing is taking center stage.Environmental testing focuses on monitoring and assessing the health of environment including air, soil and water. While environmental regulations and consumer demand for a clean environment contribute significantly driving demand for environmental testing services, increase in outsourcing of tasks such as environmental monitoring, testing and analysis by enterprises aimed at improving their environmental footprint, to specialists such as Eurofins also auger well for market growth.

Globally an increasing number of companies are focused on adopting sustainable business models to minimize impact on the environment. Outsourcing of environmental testing services also reduces operating overheads of businesses. Environmental service companies offer a range of services including testing, sampling, inspection, certification, and verification. To implement testing processes and generate precise results, environmental testing laboratories leverage specialized equipment, chemicals and reagents.

Trends witnessed in the environmental testing market reflect shift towards instrumentation and kits for on-site testing, due to high costs and demand for rapid results. Globally, the challenge to introduce new tests however remains significant. Companies are increasingly offering customized testing services to address the unique requirements of customers. These include scheduled testing for compliance of regulatory standards or simple environmental screening.The growing need to reduce environmental impact is driving businesses to adopt environmentally sustainable business practices which are further generating demand for environmental testing. Companies are integrating environmental considerations into their core business decisions, devoting a major portion of their business to create environmentally friendly infrastructure and reduce footprint to gain a competitive advantage in the market. As an effective epidemiological tool, wastewater-based epidemiology is expected to play a significant part in mitigating the outbreak and minimizing associated domino effects like economic stress and impact on people.

The approach is intended to measure chemical signatures within sewage like fragment biomarkers associated with the virus by applying a form of clinical diagnostic testing to assess signature of whole communities. Wastewater-based epidemiology is expected to help authorities in detecting presence of the infection across communities for mitigation measures.

The analysis of wastewater from wastewater treatment units assists health officials in revealing the presence of COVID-19 virus and getting the status of public health in an area. The approach holds particular relevance in the scenario owing to its ability to assist agencies in determining appropriate measures for areas infected heavily with virus.

Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces Impel Testing Market

COVID-19 Impact: Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for Environmental Testing Providers

Environmental Testing: A Prelude

Environmental Testing by Sample Type

Types of Environmental Testing Methods

Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing

Accelerating Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations Boosts Growth

Regulations Buoy Demand

Challenges Faced

Inadequate Infrastructure Remains Key Challenge

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Services to Detect COVID-19 Virus on Environmental Surfaces Impel Testing Market

COVID-19 Impact: Wastewater Surveillance Emerge as Lucrative Area for Environmental Testing Providers

Environmental Testing: A Prelude

Environmental Testing by Sample Type

Types of Environmental Testing Methods

Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for Environmental Testing

Accelerating Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations Boosts Growth

Regulations Buoy Demand

Challenges Faced

Inadequate Infrastructure Remains Key Challenge

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Testing Technologies Gain Momentum

Deteriorating Quality of Water Throws Emphasis on Water Testing Services

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Adoption of Environmental Sensors on Rise

Poor Water Quality Increases Demand for Dissolved Gases Sensors

Rise in Use of Gas Sensors for Environmental Monitoring

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for Testing Procedures

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Influx of Innovative Technologies to Aid Soil Analysis for Higher Productivity

Next-Generation Field Instruments Set New Standards in Environmental Testing

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, and Climate Change Trigger Demand for Air Quality Testing Services

Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth

Common Air Pollutants

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot

GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

