Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market (2021-2026) by Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market is estimated to be USD 5.92 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.4 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12%.Key factors such as increasing demand for cost-effective storage processes due to high volumes of data generated by diverse industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing etc., have been a prominent driver for the Enterprise Information Archiving solutions (EIA) market.

Alongside, the necessary Government mandates regarding data retention and retrieval for audit purposes and other purposes necessitates the requirement of such solutions. These solutions can help an enterprise archive different data types and retrieve them from authorized sources securely, further reducing the operational complexities. This has accelerated the market growth of EIA solutions.The concerns related to data privacy and security with the adoption of cloud-based solutions and higher dependence on traditional approaches to data archiving are restraining market growth.

Segments CoveredBy Type, the market is classified as content types and service types. Amongst the two, the Content segment holds the highest market share. The EIA solutions can archive the data in different content subtypes such as e-mails, IMS, web-based content, mobile communication, file, and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS).

Among the different content types, the e-mail segment is likely to grow faster as most of the business communication is done by e-mails. Enterprises often use e-mails as a mode of communication with different industry stakeholders. The state Government mandate of preserving the electronic communication records has led to higher segmental growth to the content segment, especially to the e-mail segment.By Deployment, the market can be classified as Cloud-based and On-premise. Amongst the two, the Cloud-based deployment holds the highest market share. The cloud-based solutions support the organizations in achieving scalability, requiring security and cost advantage to manage the increasing amounts of data.

Such solutions can also provide greater accessibility to multiple types of data contents such as e-mails, IMs, web-based data etc. to ensure compliance, mitigate the risks, and increase system efficiencies. These factors have led to higher segmental growth for cloud-based deployment.By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises holds the highest market share. The large enterprises churn high data volumes daily due to their large scale operations. This indirectly helps increase the demand for Enterprise Information Archiving Solutions (EIA) as these solutions help optimize the storage information resources and bring improvisation in the processes related to information recovery. This helps in contributing to process efficiencies and thereby promote a higher adoption rate amongst large scale organizations.By Industry Vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) holds the highest market share. The BFSI sector is characterized by large client portfolios and high amounts of financial transactions generated daily. These transactions are stored for longer spans for easy retrieval for reporting and compliance purposes. Therefore the Enterprise Information Archiving Solutions (EIA) solutions can be actively used by the BFSI sector for archiving purposes and ensuring business operations transparency.By Geography, North America holds the highest market share. The factors attributed to the region's growth are shifting preferences towards data digitalization with the availability of advanced technologies and acceptance towards utilizing them. Also, the availability of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud technology, and their integration with EIA have further spurred the demand. Moreover, factors such as stringent Government regulations for different enterprises and their implementation in these regions have aided the market growth of EIA solutions.

Market Dynamics Drivers

Increasing Enterprise Information Across Various End-Use Industries

Rising Stringent Legal Compliances

Need for Cost-Effective Storage Solutions for Enterprise Data

Restraints

High Dependence on Traditional Approaches

Privacy and Security Concerns over Enterprise Information

Opportunities

Impact of Disruptive Technologies

Emerging Potential Markets

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of Enterprise Information Archiving

Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

HPE Company

Dell Inc

Micro Focus International Plc

Veritas Technologies LLC

Barracuda Networks Inc

Proofpoint Inc

Smarsh Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Bloomberg Finance LP

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Global Relay Communications, Inc.

Mimecast

Proofpoint, Inc.

Veritas Technologies LLC

ZL Technologies, Inc.

Actiance

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Content types6.2.1 E-mail6.2.2 Database6.2.3 Social media6.2.4 Instant messaging6.2.5 Web6.2.6 Mobile communication6.2.7 File and Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS)6.3 Services6.3.1 Consulting6.3.2 System Integration6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance 7 Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Deployment7.1 Introduction7.2 Cloud7.3 On-premises 8 Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises8.3 Large enterprises 9 Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Industry vertical9.1 Introduction9.2 Government and Defence9.3 Education and Research9.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)9.5 Manufacturing9.6 Media and Entertainment9.7 Retail and E-Commerce9.8 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical9.9 IT and Telecommunications9.10 Others (Legal, Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Food and Beverages, and Energy and Utilities) 10 Global Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Geography 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario 12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tx5v4d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enterprise-information-archiving-market-research-report-2021-301358964.html

SOURCE Research and Markets