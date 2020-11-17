Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2020 - Market Is Expected To Generate Revenue Of $25.9 Bn By 2030, Rising From $5.5 Bn In 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report: By Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to generate a revenue of $25.9 billion by 2030, rising from $5.5 billion in 2019, and is predicted to witness a 17.0% CAGR during 2020-2030. The market is growing due to the surging need for reducing operational expenses in companies.This further results in the reduction of operational costs across the organization. In addition to all this, EAM software also aids in decreasing material procurement cost and increasing the return on investment (ROI), owing to which, companies are increasing adopting it. The coronavirus pandemic however, has slowed the growth of the market at the present time, as the partial or complete lockdown in almost all parts of the world has led to the closure of a number of manufacturing and commercial operations.In terms of offering, the solution division accounted for the larger share of the enterprise asset management market in the past and is further expected to dominate the market in the coming years as well. This can be ascribed to the rising necessity if effective enterprise asset and resource management, growing awareness regarding a proactive asset management approach, increasing focus on enhanced ROI on assets, and rapidly growing manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors.On the basis of enterprise, large enterprises held the major share of the enterprise asset management market in the past, because of their need for managing assets efficiently, increasing awareness regarding identifying the reasons for equipment malfunctioning beforehand, growing focus on machine downtime analysis, and strict regulatory landscape that the enterprise are subjected to. Considering the deployment segment, the cloud category is predicted to register the higher CAGR in the near future.This is because of the growing number of startups and companies in several industries across the globe that are making use of cloud computing. Cloud solutions are gaging popularity because they do not need additional IT infrastructure and enable the data to be accessed anytime, from anywhere. Based on vertical, the healthcare and life sciences category is projected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, due to the need for better performance monitoring, increasing spending in the healthcare sector, and rapid digitization.Geographically, North America has been dominating the enterprise asset management market at the present time, which can be attributed to the rising number of small and medium enterprises, developed IT infrastructure, efficient asset utilization, and strong inclination of regional firms on predictive utilization. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come due to swift digitization, rising IT spending, and expanding construction and residential industry. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Introduction4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Offering4.1.1.1 Solution4.1.1.1.1 Asset lifecycle management4.1.1.1.2 Inventory management4.1.1.1.3 Work order management4.1.1.1.4 Labor management4.1.1.1.5 Predictive maintenance4.1.1.1.6 Facility management4.1.1.1.7 Reporting and analytics4.1.1.2 Service4.1.1.2.1 Professional4.1.1.2.2 Managed4.1.2 By Deployment4.1.2.1 On-premises4.1.2.2 Cloud4.1.3 By Enterprise4.1.3.1 SMEs4.1.3.2 Large enterprises4.1.4 By Vertical4.1.4.1 Government and defense4.1.4.2 Oil and gas4.1.4.3 Healthcare and life sciences4.1.4.4 Transportation and logistics4.1.4.5 Manufacturing4.1.4.6 Energy and utilities4.1.4.7 IT and telecom4.1.4.8 Others4.2 Value Chain Analysis4.2.1 EAM Software Designers and Integrators4.2.2 Software Integrators4.2.3 Service Providers4.2.4 End Users4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Trends4.3.1.1 Integration of internet of things (IoT) with EAM solutions4.3.1.2 Inclination toward cloud-based EAM4.3.2 Drivers4.3.2.1 Growing need for reduction of maintenance and procurement expenses4.3.2.2 Increasing adoption of EAM for effective utilization of assets4.3.2.3 Improved ROA4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.3 Restraints4.3.3.1 High implementation cost for SMEs4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.3.4 Opportunities4.3.4.1 Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and drones with EAM4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on EAM Market4.4.1 Current Scenario4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario4.4.3 Future Scenario4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Offering5.1.1 Solution, by Type5.1.2 Service, by Type5.2 By Enterprise5.3 By Deployment5.4 By Vertical5.5 By Region Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast Chapter 11. Major Countries11.1 U.S. EAM Market11.2 U.K. EAM Market11.3 Germany EAM Market11.4 China EAM Market11.5 Japan EAM Market Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.3 Benchmarking Analysis of Key Players12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.4.2 Product Launches12.4.3 Partnerships12.4.4 Client Wins12.4.5 Other Developments Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Business Overview13.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3 Key Financial Summary

