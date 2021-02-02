Global Engineered Wood Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type, Application And End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Engineered Wood Market by Type, Application and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The engineered wood market was valued at $284,761.1 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $400,450.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Engineered wood, also known as composite wood, consists of various wood products made by joining veneers, particles, fibers, and strands of wood with adhesives to form a man-made composite material. They include a variety of products ranging from plywood to roof trusses.The engineered wood market is mainly driven by rise in renovation and remodeling of older homes. Moreover, new housing projects are also responsible to drive the engineered wood market. In addition, as engineered wood is cost effective and eco-friendly alternative to other wood and cement products increase in use of engineered wood as substitution for building materials. Moreover, engineered wood emits lesser harmful bi-products while manufacturing compared to emission-intensive materials, such as concrete, steel, or aluminum. Therefore engineered wood is expected to minimize greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, adhesives/resins used in engineered wood are stable environmentally and do not produce greenhouse gases. This has led to increase in use of engineered wood among builders and architects. However, cheaper material such as plastic laminates and foils, re-sanded and re-used engineered wood products and panels act as restraint to the market. However, urbanization of developing countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected to boost the engineered wood market during the forecast period.The engineered wood market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into I-Beams, plywood, laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam (glued laminated timber), oriented strand boards (OSB), cross-laminated timber (CLT), and others. Depending on application, it is classified into construction, furniture, flooring, packaging and others. By end user, it is segregated into residential and commercial & industrial. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Competition AnalysisThe major players profiled in the engineered wood market include Boise Cascade Company, Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion SA, Huber Engineered Woods LLC, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP), Norbord Inc., Patrick Industries, Inc., Raute Group, Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co., Ltd, Universal Forest Products, Inc. and Weyerhaeuser Company. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, agreement, acquisition and product launch to offer better services to customers in the engineered wood market. Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging engineered wood market trends and dynamics.

In-depth engineered wood market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methodology1.2.1. Primary Research1.2.2. Secondary Research1.2.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Engineered Wood Industry3.3. Key Findings3.3.1. Top Investment Pockets3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Increased Use of Engineered Wood Over Other Building Materials3.4.1.2. Rise in Reconstruction, Renovation and Remodelling of Old Buildings3.4.1.3. Growing Focus on Affordable Homes3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Threat of Substitute Material3.4.2.2. Global Trade War3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Rise in Sales of Furniture3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4: Engineered Wood Market, by Type4.1. Market Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2. I-Beams4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Plywood4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Laminated Veneer Lumber (Lvl)4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Glulam (Glued Laminated Timber)4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Oriented Strand Boards (Osb)4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.7. Cross Laminated Timber (Clt)4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.8. Others4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Engineered Wood Market, by Application5.1. Market Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application5.2. Construction5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Furniture5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Flooring5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.5. Packaging5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Engineered Wood Market, by End-User6.1. Market Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-User6.2. Residential6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Commercial & Industrial6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Engineered Wood Market, by Region7.1. Market Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20198.2. Top Winning Strategies8.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year8.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development8.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company8.3. Key Developments8.3.1. Product Launch8.3.2. Business Expansion8.3.4. Partnership Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Boise Cascade Company9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company Snapshot9.1.4. Operating Business Segments9.1.5. Product Portfolio9.1.6. Business Performance9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.2. Celulosa Arauco Y Constitucion S. A.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company Snapshot9.2.4. Operating Business Segments9.2.5. Product Portfolio9.2.6. R&D Expenditure9.2.7. Business Performance9.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.3. Huber Engineered Woods LLC9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company Snapshot9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.4. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company Snapshot9.4.4. Operating Business Segments9.4.5. Product Portfolio9.4.6. Business Performance9.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.5. Norbord Inc.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company Snapshot9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Business Performance9.6. Patrick Industries, Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company Snapshot9.6.4. Operating Business Segments9.6.5. Product Portfolio9.6.6. Business Performance9.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.7. Raute Group9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company Snapshot9.7.4. Operating Business Segments9.7.5. Product Portfolio9.7.6. R&D Expenditure9.7.7. Business Performance9.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. Shenzhen Risewell Industry Co. Ltd.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Product Portfolio9.9. Universal Forest Products, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company Snapshot9.9.4. Operating Business Segments9.9.5. Product Portfolio9.9.6. Business Performance9.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.10. Weyerhaeuser Company9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company Snapshot9.10.4. Operating Business Segments9.10.5. Product Portfolio9.10.6. R&D Expenditure9.10.7. Business Performance9.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yx85rw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-engineered-wood-market-2020-to-2027---by-type-application-and-end-user-301220010.html

SOURCE Research and Markets