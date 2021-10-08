Global Engineered Marble Market (2021 To 2026) - By Product Type, Thickness, Mode Of Application, Distribution Channel, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone), By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm), By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Application,...

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone), By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm), By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global engineered marble market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The global engineered marble market is driven by the booming construction industry. Additionally, engineered marble is tough, resistant to stains, available in wide range of shapes, sizes & color, cost effective, among others. These properties are increasing the demand for engineered marble and thereby expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

The global engineered marble market is segmented based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user, company and region. Based on mode of application, the market can be bifurcated into interior and exterior. The interior segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing use of engineered marble in kitchen countertops, floorings, bathrooms, among others.

Regionally, the engineered marble market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall engineered marble market owing to the increasing demand from various end user industries such as electronics, building & construction, among others.

Major players operating in the global engineered marble market include Falat Sang Asia Co, Grupo Cosentino, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Compac marble, Caesarstone Ltd, Hanwha L&C Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd., Herman Tile & Marble, Johnson Marble & Quartz, RK Marble and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global engineered marble market.

To classify and forecast global engineered marble market based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global engineered marble market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global engineered marble market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global engineered marble market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global engineered marble market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Engineered Marble Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Product Awareness5.2. Product Pricing5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs 6. Global Engineered Marble Market Outlook6.1. Market Size and Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share and Forecast6.2.1. By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone)6.2.2. By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm)6.2.3. By Mode of Application (Interior v/s Exterior)6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Store-based v/s Non-store-based)6.2.5. By Application (Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom, Others)6.2.6. By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)6.2.7. By Company6.2.8. By Region6.3. Market Attractive Index

7. Asia-Pacific Engineered Marble Market Outlook7.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. China Engineered Marble Market Outlook7.4. India Engineered Marble Market Outlook7.5. Japan Engineered Marble Market Outlook7.6. South Korea Engineered Marble Market Outlook7.7. Australia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8. Europe Engineered Marble Market Outlook8.1. Market Size and Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. United Kingdom Engineered Marble Market Outlook8.4. France Engineered Marble Market Outlook8.5. Germany Engineered Marble Market Outlook8.6. Italy Engineered Marble Market Outlook8.7. Russia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

9. North America Engineered Marble Market Outlook9.1. Market Size and Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. United States Engineered Marble Market Outlook9.4. Mexico Engineered Marble Market Outlook9.5. Canada Engineered Marble Market Outlook

10. South America Engineered Marble Market Outlook10.1. Market Size and Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. Brazil Engineered Marble Market Outlook10.4. Argentina Engineered Marble Market Outlook10.5. Colombia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Engineered Marble Market Outlook11.1. Market Size and Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. Saudi Arabia Engineered Marble Market Outlook11.4. South Africa Engineered Marble Market Outlook11.5. UAE Engineered Marble Market Outlook11.6. Israel Engineered Marble Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Benchmarking15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)15.2.1. Falat Sang Asia Co15.2.2. Grupo Cosentino15.2.3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company15.2.4. Compac Marble SA15.2.5. Caesarstone Ltd15.2.6. Hanwha L&C Corporation15.2.7. LG Hausys Ltd.15.2.8. Herman Tile & Marble Ltd.15.2.9. Johnson Marble & Quartz Ltd. 15.2.10. RK Marble Ltd. 16. Strategic Recommendations 17. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eef2yp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-engineered-marble-market-2021-to-2026---by-product-type-thickness-mode-of-application-distribution-channel-application-end-user-and-region-301395970.html

SOURCE Research and Markets