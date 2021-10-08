Global Energy Leaders To Convene At India Energy Forum By CERAWeek Conference To Discuss Turbulent Markets; A New Era Of Energy Crises And Shortages; India's Energy Future, The Outlook For Energy Transition Ahead Of COP26, And More

The dramatic turnaround in global energy markets—exemplified by acute energy crises in China and Europe; international gas and coal shortages; and renewed volatility in global oil markets—and India's energy transition, policy choices and its new hydrogen...

The dramatic turnaround in global energy markets—exemplified by acute energy crises in China and Europe; international gas and coal shortages; and renewed volatility in global oil markets—and India's energy transition, policy choices and its new hydrogen focus, will be among the key topics for energy ministers, senior industry executives and leading national and international energy experts speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, to be held in New Delhi, as well as virtually, October 20-22.

Now in its fifth year, India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is hosted by IHS Markit (INFO) - Get IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Report, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions. The event will convene an international group of more than 100 speakers across more than 50 sessions, as well as a community of thousands of delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions and governments.

Featured speakers include:

Hon. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri - minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs, Government of India

- minister of petroleum and natural gas and minister of housing and urban affairs, Government of India H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud - minister of energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

- minister of energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - minister of state for energy affairs, Qatar; president and CEO, Qatar Petroleum

- minister of state for energy affairs, Qatar; president and CEO, Qatar Petroleum Fatih Birol - executive director, International Energy Agency

H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo - secretary general of OPEC

- secretary general of OPEC Hon . Jennifer M. Granholm - secretary of energy, United States

. - secretary of energy, United States Bernard Looney - CEO, bp

- CEO, bp Patrick Pouyann é - chairman of the board and CEO, TotalEnergies

- chairman of the board and CEO, TotalEnergies Tengku Muhamad Taufik - president and group CEO, PETRONAS

- president and group CEO, PETRONAS Rajiv Kumar - vice chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)

- vice chairman, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) Mukesh Ambani - chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries

- chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries Gautam Adani- chairman, Adani Group Ltd.

"We are honored to host the fifth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek", said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman and author of The New Map. "We are pleased to be hosting this important event under the patronage of Minister Puri and the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. India's energy transition has multiple dimensions, and its energy sector is undergoing a transformation with relentless focus on outcomes. This year's conference comes at a most turbulent and consequential time for energy markets and the global economy, and will expand the important discussion on the opportunities, challenges and strategies in both India and the rapidly-evolving energy world."

Key topics to be explored include:

Energy Transition

Building India's new energy future: clean, affordable, reliable, sustainable

Low carbon technologies and innovation

Energy competition and business models

Climate change and resilience

New sources of energy

Energy demand and supply chains

Indian Energy sector growth

"The fifth India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, taking place just ten days before the start of the COP 26 in Glasgow, will provide a timely window into the thinking of political and industry leaders on India's energy and climate goals as the country recovers from the pandemic," said Atul Arya, chief energy strategist, IHS Markit and architect of the conference program. "Forum participants will discuss a wide spectrum of topics including growing domestic oil and gas production; fulfilling the green hydrogen mission of Prime Minister Modi; growing biofuels supply and making the economy more resilient to commodity price shocks. India's leadership and engagement will be critical for transforming the global map of energy."

Visit https://indiaenergy.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information. Session times, topics and speakers are subject to change.

Virtual registration for members of the news media:

Members of the news media are invited to cover India Energy Forum by CERAWeek remotely/virtually.

All members of the media are required to apply for accreditation. Registrations are not transferrable.

Applications for media credentials can be submitted at the following link: https://bit.ly/3afOpHB

For media inquiries related to the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, contact Jeff Marn, jeff.marn@ihsmarkit.com.

Editors Note:

Background information about IHS Markit in India:

IHS Markit started its first center in India in 2005, and currently has more than 4,500 employees across Delhi's National Capital Region, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. India represents the firm's largest employee base outside of the United States and the United Kingdom.

IHS Markit works closely with governments and organizations in the Indian subcontinent across core sectors of energy and natural resources; automotive; financial markets, maritime & trade; and engineering & product design.

About IHS Markit( www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (INFO) - Get IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Report is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2021 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005076/en/